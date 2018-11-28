Holiday listings for the Nov. 30 edition

FRIDAY, NOV. 30

BRISTOL

8TH ANNUAL WINTER WINE GALA. Sponsored by United Way of West Central Connecticut. 6:30 p.m., doors open. 9:30 p.m., tastings. DoubleTree by Hilton, Bristol. $60. (860) 582-9559, ext. 407. Uwwestcentralct.org/winter-wine-gala

OTHER

THE MAVERICKS ‘ ‘Hey! Merry Christmas Tour.’ 8 p.m. Garde Arts Center, 325 State St., New London. (860) 444-7373 ext. 1. Gardearts.org

NOV. 30, DEC. 1

OTHER

‘RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER.’ Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. Sensory friendly matinee 1 p.m. on Saturday. The Palace Theater, 100 East Main St., Waterbury. www.PalaceTheaterCT.org, (203) 346-2000.

NOV. 30 to DEC. 22

OTHER

‘GLITZ! THE LITTLE MISS CHRISTMAS PAGEANT MUSICAL.’ Fridays at 7:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays at 2 p.m. 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 1. MAC, Railroad Avenue, Milford. $22. Pantochino.com

SATURDAY, DEC. 1

BRISTOL

THE 15TH ANNUAL SHOWCASE OF STARS. 7 p.m. St. Paul Catholic High School, 1001 Stafford Ave., Bristol.

ST.MATTHEW SCHOOL HAS ANNUAL CRAFT/ VENDOR SHOW. 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Still accepting vendors and crafters. Over 30 vendors and crafters, raffles, refreshments, and letters to Santa for the little ones. St. Matthew School, 33 Welch Dr., Bristol.

12TH ANNUAL HOLIDAY CRAFT FAIR. Held by the Bristol Historical Society, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 20 crafters and vendors. Handcrafted, unique items. Also a newly-minted pewter ornament featuring Lake Compounce’s Wild Cat Roller Coaster will be available. Bristol Historical Society, 98 Summer St., Bristol.

25TH ANNIVERSARY OF BREAKFAST WITH SANTA. 8 to 11 a.m. Pancakes, scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, home fries, toast, juice, coffee, milk. Giamatti Dining Hall, 335 Mix St., Bristol. $5 for adults or a new unwrapped toy. Children 10 and younger, free. Tickets at the door. (860) 585-4730.

SOUTHINGTON

CHRISTMAS TEA AND BAZAAR. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at United Methodist Church, 121 Pleasant St. Features knitted and craft items, unique ornaments, gift items, homemade Christmas cookies and fudge, plus a tea luncheon with finger sandwiches, fancy cookies and beverages. (860) 628-6996.

CHRISTMAS BAZAAR. 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St. Aloysius Church, 254 Burritt St. 12 vendors, gift baskets. homemade decorations, door swags, homemade baked goods, lunch, refreshments, and Santa. (860) 621-8263.

OTHER

CHRISTMAS BAZAAR AND CHURCH SUPPER. Presented by the Ladies of the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church. 2 p.m. 5 p.m., beef pot roast supper. Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 8 Maple St., Terryville. Advance tickets for supper, $15 for adults. $12 for students. Take-out available. (860) 283-4806, (860) 582-7023.

‘A CHRISTMAS CAROL.’ 2 and 7 p.m. Performances of the radio play of Charles Dickens’s novel. Mark Twain House and Museum, 351 Farmington Ave., Hartford. $12 for adults, $8 for ages 16 and younger. Suitable for all ages. (860) 247-0998.

HOLIDAY POP-UP SALE. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Gift books, baked goods, cards, and other unique items. Sponsored by the Friends of the New Britain Library. New Britain Public Library, 20 High St., New Britain.

NOW thru DEC. 2

SOUTHINGTON

“LIGHT UP THE GREEN” CONTEST. Open to Southington residents, 3 to 10 years old. Two official “switch flippers” will be chosen to light up the holiday light displays at the Southington and Plantsville Town Greens during the “White Christmas in the Community” event on Friday, Dec. 7. Winners will be drawn on Monday, Dec. 3. To enter, visit southington.org/HolidayLights.

DEC. 4, 11, 18

BRISTOL

GIFT MAKING WORKSHOPS. Tuesdays at 5:30 p.m. Make holiday gifts for family and friends. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. (860) 584-7787 ext. 6.

THURSDAY, DEC. 6

BRISTOL

CONNECTICUT YULETIDE CAROLERS. 1 p.m. Traditionally garbed Victorian carolers. The Library Coffee House, Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. Free. RSVP. Bristollib.com, (860) 584-7787 ext. 3.

OTHER

CHARLIE BROWN’S CHRISTMAS JAZZ. Eric Mintel Quartet. 7:30 p.m. Cheney Hall, 177 Hartford Rd., Manchester. $27 for VIP. $20 for general admission. (860) 647-9824, cheneyhall.org

DEC. 6, 7

PLAINVILLE

ANNUAL TREE LIGHTING. Thursday, 5 to 6 p.m., tree lighting ceremony, hosted by Plainville Chamber of Commerce. 6 to 8 p.m., horse and buggy rides sponsored by the Rotary Club of Plainville. 4 to 8 p.m., holiday stroll with specials and raffles offered by area merchants. Friday, Dec. 7 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., stroll continues. Downtown Plainville. (860) 747-6867.

THURSDAY, DEC. 6

OTHER

VICTORIAN HOLIDAY. 2 p.m. Hosted by The Woman’s Club of New Britain. Sally Mummey will be Queen Victoria, she portrayed Victoria in the PBS production of ‘”Victoria.” The First Church of Christ Congregational, 830 Corbin Ave., New Britain. Guests welcome for a fee. Refreshments.

FRIDAY, DEC. 7

SOUTHINGTON

WHITE CHRISTMAS IN THE COMMUNITY. 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on the Southington Town Green and the Village of Plantsville. Annual tree-lighting ceremonies at two locations with hay rides on the linear trail and a trolley car connecting the events. Both locations feature horse-drawn carriage rides, an ornament-making craft activity, scavenger hunts, ice sculpting and goat parades featuring the Bradley Mountain Farm goat ambassadors. Businesses will be open to the public with special events, including visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus, letter-writing to Santa, face painting, balloon animals, refreshments and more. Tree lighting ceremonies are at 5:30 p.m.

BRISTOL

ELLEN P. HUBBELL SCHOOL PTA’S VENDOR AND CRAFT BAZAAR. 5 to 8 p.m. Handmade crafts, vendors. Ellen P. Hubbell School, 90 West Washington St., Bristol.

DEC. 7-8

PLAINVILLE

PLAINVILLE CHORAL SOCIETY CHRISTMAS SHOW. Friday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m. Theme is “Brighter Than Sunshine: An International Holiday.” Traditional songs and carols as well as songs from around the world. Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 355 Camp St., Bristol. $12 in advance for adults, $15 at the door. $5 for children. Snow date is Dec. 9 at 4 p.m. Tickets are available from PCS members or at Dancing Yours, Plainville Senior Center, Saint’s Restaurant, Family Barber Shop or at www.pcsmusic.net. (860) 477-8000.

SATURDAY, DEC. 8

BRISTOL

WEST BRISTOL SCHOOL PTO’S 4TH ANNUAL CRAFT AND VENDOR FAIR. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Crafters, artisans, vendors, merchandise. West Bristol School, 500 Clark Ave., Bristol.

SOUTHINGTON

CHRISTMAS TOWN FESTIVAL IN BETHLEHEM (CT) BUS TRIP. 9 a.m. departure from Calendar House, 388 Pleasant St. The old-fashioned Christmas celebration will occur all around the town green. Cost is $63. Contact, (860) 621-3014.

PLAINVILLE

ANNUAL CHRISTMAS CRAFT FAIR FOR FAMILIES HELPING FAMILIES. Toy drive for children ages 11 to 18. Gift cards from Walmart and Target accepted. 50 crafters. VFW, 1 Northwest Dr., Plainville.

NOW thru DEC. 12

SOUTHINGTON

VALENTINE THE CLOWN TOY COLLECTION. Valentine the Clown will be travelling in a toy bus throughout the town of Southington collecting unwrapped toys. Toys can be dropped-off on the bus or at these locations: Mulberry Gardens, The Orchards, Southington Care & Great Beginnings Child Care. Suite 107 Hair Salon is sponsoring this event.

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 12

OTHER

98° AT CHRISTMAS. Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. RidgefieldPlayhouse.org

THURSDAY, DEC. 13

OTHER

AFTERNOON HOLIDAY CONCERT WITH CLARA TRIO. 2 p.m. Barney Library, 71 Main St., Farmington. (860) 673-6791. www.FarmingtonLibraries.org

FRIDAY, DEC. 14

OTHER

96.5 TIC ALL-STAR CHRISTMAS. 8 p.m. Backstreet Boys, Gavin DeGraw, AJR. Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville. www.mohegansun.com

SATURDAY, DEC. 15

BRISTOL

THE SHORELINE RINGERS 2018 CHRISTMAS CONCERT. 7 p.m. First Congregational Church, 31 Maple St., Bristol. Free will offering. Reception after the concert. Shorelineringers.org

SINGLES HOLIDAY HOUSE PARTY. Hosted by Singles Social Connections. Dress to impress. Optional $10 grab bag gift. BYOB. Gail’s, 35 Anthony Dr., Bristol. $10. Reserve. (860) 463-6906.

OTHER

12 BARS OF CHRISTMAS PUB CRAWL. 6 p.m. Foxwoods Resort Casino, Mashantucket. $10. Foxwoods.com

TUESDAY, DEC. 19

OTHER

DAVID ARCHULETA’S CHRISTMAS TOUR. The Warehouse, Fairfield.

NOW thru DEC. 31

BRISTOL

HOLIDAY MINI-SALE. Held by the Friends of the Bristol Public Library. Sale features nearly-new, gift-quality books for readers of all ages, a large selection of children’s books, movies, music, and other holiday-themed items. New items added frequently throughout the run of the sale. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. Manross Public Library, 260 Central St., Forestville.

NOW thru DEC. 9

OTHER

‘EVERY CHRISTMAS EVER TOLD.’ Presented by Phoenix Stage Company. Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m., Sunday at 3 p.m. 133 Main St., Oakville. $23. Seniors, teachers, and students, $20. (860) 417-2505.

NOW thru DEC. 23

OTHER

‘CHRISTMAS ON THE ROCKS.’ Theaterworks, 233 Pearl St., Hartford. www.theaterworkshartford.org