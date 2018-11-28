Health listings for the Nov. 30 edition

TUESDAY, DEC. 4

SOUTHINGTON

FREE BLOOD PRESSURE SCREENINGS. 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the Southington YMCA, 29 High St. Sponsored by HHC Center for Healthy Aging.

THURSDAY, DEC. 6

SOUTHINGTON

FREE BLOOD PRESSURE SCREENINGS. 11 a.m. to noon at Calendar House, 388 Pleasant St. Sponsored by HHC Center for Healthy Aging.

THURSDAY, DEC. 20

SOUTHINGTON

LUNCH & LEARN – HOW TO SHOP FOR IN-HOME CARE. Noon to 1 p.m. at The Hospital of Central Connecticut, Bradley campus, 81 Meriden Ave. HHC at Home employees Eva Baranowski and Karen Marino will provide the necessary information to make the best connection with quality care. A complimentary light lunch will be served. Seating is limited and registration is required. To RSVP, call 1-855-442-4373.

SUNDAY, FEB. 24

SOUTHINGTON

HEALTHY FAMILY FUNFEST. 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Aqua Turf Club, 556 Mulberry St., Plantsville. Exhibitors and sponsors are being accepted now for this family-friendly day celebrating healthy living. Includes health information, medical professionals, speakers, screenings, demonstrations, fitness challenges, giveaways and kids’ activities. Specific areas focus on better eating, healthy minds, children, aging well, sports medicine and more. More info including exhibiting and sponsoring, call Bonnie Tormay, at (860) 378-1268 or Bonnie.Tormay@hhchealth.org

ONGOING

SOUTHINGTON

ALZEIMER’S SUPPORT GROUP. Second Tuesday of the month, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., at Mulberry Gardens, 58 Mulberry St. A free support group for families and caregivers. Facilitators provide suggestions, community support and a safe environment to listen or share thoughts and feelings. Register, call Marie Terzak, (860) 276-1020.

DEMENTIA SUPPORT GROUP. Second Wednesday of every month, 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Southington Care Center Anna Fanelli room, 45 Meriden Ave. To check for availability, call Patty O’Brian, (860) 628-3830.

FREE BALANCE SCREENINGS. Hartford HealthCare Senior Services offers free balance screenings provided by licensed physical therapists at Southington Care Center, 45 Meriden Ave. Such screenings can play an important role in preventing falls. Appointments are required. Call (860) 378-1234.

BEHAVIORAL HEALTH INFORMATION. Mondays, 10:30 a.m. and Wednesdays, 5 p.m., at the Southington Public Library, 255 Main St. Wheeler Clinic Senior Community Health Outreach Coordinator Justine Micalizzi will be available to offer behavioral health information and connection with services available for local residents.

OTHER

HHC AT HOME BEREAVEMENT GROUPS. Second and fourth Tuesdays of the Month, 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Midstate Medical Center, 434 Lewis Ave., Meriden.