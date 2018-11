Fire report for the Nov. 30 edition

The Southington Fire Department announced the following 47 incidents from Monday, Nov. 12 to Sunday, Nov. 18:

Monday, Nov. 12

6:44 a.m., 71 Wedgewood Rd., Smoke detector activation, no fire

7:32 a.m., 268 Carter Ln., CO incident

11:43 a.m., 6 Carter Ln., Lock-out Building

5:42 p.m., 79 Wheeler Village, Service Call

Tuesday, Nov. 13

12:57 p.m., 1244 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Smoke scare, odor of smoke

12:58 p.m., 285 Queen St., Queens Terrace, Public service

1:05 p.m., 937 S. Main ST., Public service

3:56 p.m., 186 Woodruff St., Dispatched and canceled en route

8:43 p.m., 158 Meriden Ave., Cooking fire, confined

10:59 p.m., 1875 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., No Incident found on arrival

Wednesday, Nov. 14

2:47 a.m., 43 Academy St., Lincoln Lewis, Medical assist (EMS)

7:13 a.m., 491 Darling St., Winter Grove, Assist police, government

10:27 a.m., Queen St. and Lazy Ln., Electrical wiring, equipment

1:22 p.m., 134 N. Summit St., Lock-out Building

1:35 p.m., 6 Carter Ln., Lock-out Building

3:31 p.m., 1108 Andrews St., Medical assist (EMS)

8:33 p.m., I-691 Eastbound Exit, Vehicle accident

Thursday, Nov. 15

1:42 a.m., 75 Applewood Dr., CO detector activation

10:47 a.m., 185 W. Main St., Bright, Public service

11:41 a.m., 425 W. Center St., Unauthorized burning

12:05 p.m., 35 Beecher St., Blasting agent explosion

12:39 p.m., West St. and Executive Blvd., Assist police, government

4:04 p.m., 37 Briar Ln., Assist invalid

4:46 p.m., 125 Roaring Brook Dr., No Incident found on arrival

4:53 p.m., 1779 West St., Vehicle accident

5:56 p.m., 21 Candlewood Ln., Medical assist (EMS)

6 p.m., 1219 S. Main St., Slider’s, Building or structure weaken

6:03 p.m., Canal St. and Burritt St., Vehicle accident

6:20 p.m., 88 Arlington Dr., Medical assist (EMS)

8 p.m., I-84 Westbound Exit, Vehicle accident

8:57 p.m., I-84 Westbound, Assist police, government

9:19 p.m., Long Bottom Rd. and Andrews, No Incident found on arrival

10:31 p.m., 12 Putnam Pl., Ace Truck, Road freight or transport vehicle

Friday, Nov. 16

3:55 a.m., 36 Wheeler Village Dr., Lock-in

7:18 a.m., 29 Pamela Ct., HazMat release investigation

12:16 p.m., 174 Butler Ave., Extrication of victim(s)

1:17 p.m., 739 Main St., Vehicle accident

5:12 p.m., 43 Ciccio Rd., Smoke detector activation

9 p.m., 720 Pleasant St., EMS call, excluding vehicle

9:02 p.m., 720 Pleasant St., EMS call, excluding vehicle

9:42 p.m., 1081 West St., Smoke detector activation

11:04 p.m., Meriden Waterbury Tpk. and Clark, Vehicle accident

Saturday, Nov. 17

9:27 a.m., 12 Putnam Pl., Ace Truck, No details reported

8:28 p.m., 37 Briar Ln., Assist invalid

8:37 p.m., 1244 Meriden Ave., EMS call, excluding vehicle

8:54 p.m., 21 Coolidge St., Lock-out Building

Sunday, Nov. 18