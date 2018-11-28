Dining listings for the Nov. 30 edition

SATURDAY, JAN. 26

SOUTHINGTON

VETERANS APPRECIATION DINNER. 4 to 7 p.m. at the Southington Elks Lodge No. 1669, 114 Main St. Free to military members and veterans, $10 plus service fee for immediate family members, and $15 plus service fee for all other guests. Appetizers, buffet dinner, and dessert. Reserve tickets by Jan. 19. No tickets at the door. Call Denise Johnson at (860) 707-6838 or buy tickets at eventbrite.com (search “Elks). Donations accepted at the dinner to purchase Uber/M7 Taxi passes, bottled water, Walmart gift cards, Super Cuts gift cards, postage stamps, Keurig regular coffee cups, padlocks and flash drives for veterans.