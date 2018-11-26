Obituary: Michael Doherty, 60

Michael Doherty, 60, died Nov. 17 after a long illness.

He was born on Dec. 9, 1957 in New Britain, Conn. He was the son of the late James A. Doherty of New Britain and Lucy (Dorio) Doherty of Bristol.

He is survived by his five children, Jason Doherty, Kyle Doherty, Michael Maranda, Michelle Miranda, and Matthew Maranda; his four grandchildren, Jazmyn Doherty, Makenzie Doherty, Evelyn Champlin, and Gavin Maranda; his sisters, Patricia Langer and Mary Doherty; and his brother, Thomas Doherty.

In addition to his father, he was predeceased by his brother, James P. Doherty.

A private memorial will be held at the convenience of the family.

Memorial donations may be made to the UConn John Dempsey Hospital, Intensive Care Unit, Farmington, Conn.