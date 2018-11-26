Obituary: John F. Mullett Sr., 90

John F. Mullett Sr., 90 of the Plantsville section of Southington passed away on Wednesday, November 21, 2018 at the Southington Care Center. He was the husband of the late Barbara (Fennelly) Mullett.

Born January 21, 1928 in Cambridge, MA he was the son of the late Frank and Mary (Burns) Mullett.

John received his BA degree from Tufts University and furthered his education with a Master’s in Public Health from Yale University. John was a WWII Veteran proudly serving with the U.S. Navy and was selected for Officer Candidate School and attained the rank of Commander before his retirement. He was employed as the administrator at the BU Medical Center in Boston, MA, moving on to director at St. Francis Hospital in Poughkeepsie, NY. and Director of the Bradley Memorial Hospital, Southington until his retirement. He was also a member of the Southington Rotary Club.

He is survived by his four children, John F. Mullett Jr. of Keene, NH, J. Michael Mullett of W. Bridgewater, MA, Patricia “Pam” Newman of Cheshire, CT and Ann Marie Mullett of Plantsville, CT; six grandchildren, Rachel McCarthy, Autumn Zalaski, Abbie Mullett, Jesslyn Mullett, Benjamin Mullett, Michael Christopher Mullett, and seven great-grandchildren, Aiden, Mason, Norah, Jeremiah, Mackenzie, Noah and Bradley. He was predeceased by a brother Robert Mullett and two grandsons, Robert Newman Jr. and Scott Newman.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held Tuesday Nov. 27, 9:45 a.m. from the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. to St. Thomas Church, 99 Bristol St. Southington at 10:30 a.m. Calling hours will be Monday, Nov.26, from 5-8 p.m. Burial will be Friday, Nov. 30th at the National Cemetery in Bourne, MA. at 12:30 p.m.

