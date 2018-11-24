Commentary: The best introduction to Southington sports

My first day as a full-time sportswriter for The Southington Observer was July 2, and my short time in the Southington sports community has been very rewarding.

I did spend some time in Southington while working for another newspaper company, but July 2 was my first day focusing on nothing but coverage of the sports in this town. I am loving every minute of my time in Southington.

When describing Southington sports to an outsider, I believe passion is the best word to use. Southington residents are passionate about their teams, whether they play on a Little League field at Recreation Park, a softball diamond at Panthorn Park, or on the football field at Southington High School.

That passion was on full display on the night of Nov. 7 at the annual Southington Sports Hall of Fame induction dinner at the Aqua Turf Club in Plantsville.

I was introduced to a bunch of Southington sports history while writing profiles of the Hall of Fame inductees, but it came to life for me at the dinner. Inductees beamed with pride as they were escorted up to the stage. The smiles continued while emcee Mike Prairie, Sr., read off their many accomplishments. When Prairie announced each inductee as a member of the Southington Sports Hall of Fame, Class of 2018, the inductee had a medal placed around his neck. Then each inductee was showered with applause.

I was able to talk to a bunch of the inductees following the dinner, and they all had kind words for me about the stories I wrote. I appreciate all of the thank yous that I received, but I couldn’t have done it without your input. Your passion for the sports you played or coached came out in your comments in our interviews together, and my job was to share them in the best way I could.

I love the passion on display in Southington sports, and I can’t wait to see where the future takes me on this ride.

