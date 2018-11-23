Obituary: Dorothy A. Miller, 83

Dorothy A. Miller, 83, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018 at the Meriden Center.

She was born in Gardner, MA on Oct. 14, 1935 the daughter of the late Alexander J. and Anna (Rudzinski) Pultorak. Prior to her retirement she was a School Teacher and she had also worked as a Paralegal.

Dorothy is survived by a son Craig S. Clinton of Southington and a sister Linda Hart of South Thomaston, ME. She was predeceased by a daughter Emily Clinton.

Funeral and burial will be at the convenience of the family.

