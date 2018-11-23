Guns seized in raid at Summer Brook Apartments

Southington Police, with the assistance of the Connecticut State Police and the bureau of alcohol and tobacco and firearms, served a search warrant on the residence located at 35 Darling St., Apt. Q. The search warrant was granted after police received an anonymous tip that someone was attempting to sell an assault rifle.

The investigation led to the arrest of Quac Hao Lam, 24, a resident in the apartment after he was found to be in possession of a loaded Sig Sauer semi-automatic handgun with three fully loaded magazines for the weapon in his pocket. Lam admitted that he owned six rifles that were in a storage unit, and he took police to that location and gave them access to it.

Police found two 12 gauge shotguns, two .22 caliber rifles, and one 7.62 mm rifle in the storage unit, which were registered to Lam. Lam was also found to have one short-barreled AR-15 type weapon without a stock in the storage unit. This weapon had no serial number.

The search of the storage unit also led to the seizure of assorted calibers of ammunition, 11 high capacity magazines, two boxes and two belts of shotgun shells, and four .22 caliber magazines.

A search at Lam’s apartment located four uncompleted assault rifle lower receiver parts, five semi-automatic handguns, two tasers, body armor, assorted high capacity magazines for handguns, a drill press and tools that were used to work on and build firearms, along with over 1,000 rounds of ammunition.

Lam was charged with possession of a handgun without a permit, 29 counts of possession of high-capacity magazines, and possession of an assault weapon. He was held on a $250,000 bond and scheduled to appear in Bristol Court on Nov. 21.