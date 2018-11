Two Southington linemen were recognized during senior night activities at Hamden Hall Country Day School in Hamden. Jared Morrissey, above, and Jake Miceli, below, are senior linemen. Under their protection, the Hornets offense (4-3) rallied for 23 touchdowns and averaged 101 passing yards per game and 241.5 rushing yards per game. On defense, Morrissey managed eight tackles and a 45-yard fumble recovery.