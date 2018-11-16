Powder Puff football scheduled for Nov. 19

The Southington High School powder puff football will open a new chapter this year. On Monday, Nov. 19, the Lady Knights will face a new rival, the Rocky Hill Terriers, on the SHS turf field. Kick-off is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

Last year, Southington powder puff football claimed a 20-0 victory over New Britain at Willow Brook Park. It was the first time in the series that the Lady Knights had claimed back-to-back victories over the Hurricanes.

Abby Connolly opened the scoring in last year’s game with a 50-yard touchdown run in the second quarter. Nikki Carter ran three yards for a touchdown on the second play of the next drive, which was only a total of 10 yards following a 45-yard punt return by Janette Wadolowski.

Tayler Riddick ran 31 yards on the first drive of the third quarter to set up Carter’s second touchdown of the game. Carter scored from 15 yards out for the game’s final points.

Last year’s game was the final one in the series between Southington and New Britain. The teams began playing each other every November in 2009. The series ended 5-4 in favor of the Hurricanes.