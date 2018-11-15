Obituary: Robert ‘Bob’ Goralski, 76

Robert “Bob” Goralski, 76, of Unionville, CT, walked into eternity on Tuesday morning, Nov. 13, 2018. Bob is survived by his sons and their wives, Ron and Shelley Goralski of Unionville, and Keith and Lisa Goralski of Bristol; a daughter and her husband, Karen and David Cyr of Bristol; his stepson and wife, Greg and Keeley Fleming of New York and stepson Jeff Fleming of New Hartford. He is also survived by three special “siblings,” sister-in-law Lorraine Goralski, his cousins Harry Goralski, Tony Micoletti, and all of the Goralski nieces, cousins, and their families who referred to him as Uncle Bob.

He was predeceased by former wife, Toby Goralski, wife, Charlotte (Fleming) Goralski, stepson Jon Fleming, brothers Frank and Ray Goralski, and two other special “siblings,” cousin-in-law Annette Goralski, cousin Joan Micoletti.

Bob is also survived by his grandchildren, Jay, Danielle, Ryan, Nolan, Matt, Bella, Alex, Abby, Maddy, Chloe, Sadie; and great-grandchildren, Gabby, Jackson, and Nate. He was loved and admired by many of their friends, who lovingly called him Grandpa, and relied upon him for advice, guidance and his engaging spirit that could persevere through the toughest of times. Bob suffered a fall 25 years ago that left him a paraplegic and confined him to a wheelchair. He lived independently and was able to care for himself and drive to family events, grandchildren’s sporting events, and to beaches and amusement parks.

The love for his family and passion for life provided the motivation for his never-say-can’t attitude. It also allowed him to do so many things he enjoyed, like playing craps and attending boxing events at local casinos, coaching high school football defensive lineman, and going to NY Giants football games. On Feb. 5, 2012 Bob lived a dream come true when he attended Super Bowl XLVI in Indianapolis and watched his beloved NY Giants knock off the New England Patriots for the second time in four years. He spent five days rolling around Indianapolis, attending parties and making friends at every corner. Prior to his accident in 1993, Bob worked as Purchasing Manager for The Fenn Mfg. Co. and Bauer/Electro, Inc. He also worked in sales for several years and proudly completed many Dale Carnegie seminars. He attended Bulkeley High School where he received a varsity letter as a linebacker for the football team and earned the nickname Gorilla Goralski for his physical prowess on the field. He later became involved in Junior Achievement, Boy Scouts, and was a coach and umpire for the Forestville Little League. He also loved to bowl and rolled a 298 during a Monday night league at Bristol Ten Pin in the late 70’s. Bob is also known for having his own lexicon with words that are still affectionately mimicked by family members. A few from a long list include: SpaceBook, tubberware, soder (soda), restrint (restaurant), Hank Stram (instead of Michael Strahan), Knooblechuck (Chuck Knoblauch), and of course, Zadie (his granddaughter, Sadie).

Calling hours are scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 21, from 10 am until 12 pm, followed by a short memorial service. DuPont Funeral Home, 25 Bellevue Ave, Bristol, CT.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a local youth sports organization or booster club of your choice.