Southington Sports Hall of Fame inducts nine new members

“Yes, mom. It’s real.” Lauren Lattanzio-Romanelli gets more than she expected when she shows off her Southington Sports Hall of Fame medal to her son at this year’s induction ceremony at the Aqua Turf. On Wednesday, Nov. 7, six athletes, a coach, and two teams were inducted into the local hall of fame. This year’s inductees included Heather Brousseau-Poutouves, Kristine Mach, Lattanzio-Romanelli, Olympian Stacey Blumer-Evans, Mark LaRosa, Kevin Meier, Hank Papale, and Coach John Bores, along with the 1999 Southington High School baseball and softball teams.
Photos by JOHN GORALSKI
Observer biographies by KEVIN ROBERTS
Hall of Fame – Southington Lightning: Heather Brousseau-Poutouves still ranks as one of Hofstra’s fastest baserunners
Hall of Fame – Mach 2: Kristine Mach came second in her family but first on the team
Hall of Fame – Having a ball; scoring at will: Lauren Lattanzio-Romanelli left it all on the soccer field
Hall of Fame – The air up there: Stacey Blumer-Evans launched herself all the way to the Olympics
Hall of Fame – Nobody can cage this Tiger: Mark LaRosa clawed his way to a College World Series victory and a professional career
Hall of Fame – Mr. Reliability: Kevin Meier was known for bringing his A-game
Hall of Fame – Leading the revolution: Hank Papale was the first general of the air raid attack
Hall of Fame – The joker’s wild: At every level, John Bores put the ‘fun’ in fundamentals
Hall of Fame – From top to bottom: The 1999 SHS baseball lineup was Fontana’s greatest ‘team’
Hall of Fame: It’s how you finish that counts: The 1999 SHS softball team overcame adversity to win a title