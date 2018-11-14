Southington Sports Hall of Fame inducts nine new members

“Yes, mom. It’s real.” Lauren Lattanzio-Romanelli gets more than she expected when she shows off her Southington Sports Hall of Fame medal to her son at this year’s induction ceremony at the Aqua Turf. On Wednesday, Nov. 7, six athletes, a coach, and two teams were inducted into the local hall of fame. This year’s inductees included Heather Brousseau-Poutouves, Kristine Mach, Lattanzio-Romanelli, Olympian Stacey Blumer-Evans, Mark LaRosa, Kevin Meier, Hank Papale, and Coach John Bores, along with the 1999 Southington High School baseball and softball teams.

Photos by JOHN GORALSKI