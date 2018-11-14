Police blotter for the Nov. 16 edition

The Southington Police Department announced the following arrests and citations on their Facebook page from Monday, Oct. 29 to Thursday, Nov. 8:
- Shanti Paine, 20, of 36 Spring Glen Dr., Granby, was charged on Oct. 29 with simple trespassing.
- Jeremy Giannotti, 25, of 57 Old Mill Rd., Southington, was charged on Oct. 30 with first degree criminal trespassing and second degree breach of peace.
- Slawomir Poplielarczyk, 40, of 38 Dunham Place, Southington, was charged on Oct. 31 with disorderly conduct and third degree assault.
- Anthony Cerreta, 27, of 58 Dawn Ln., Southington, was charged on Nov. 1 with a nuisance or vicious dog.
- Michael J. Curtiss, 41, of 787 North Colony Rd., Meriden, was charged on Nov. 1 with driving under the influence of liquor or drug.
- Stephen Brown, 35, of 150 Manhan St., Waterbury, was charged on Nov. 1 with second degree failure to appear.
- Christian Wilson, 28, of 46 Cedar Dr., Southington, was charged on Nov. 2 with disorderly conduct.
- Theodore Gonzalez, 19, of 46 Cedar Dr., Southington, was charged on Nov. 2 with disorderly conduct.
- Thomas Gonzalez, 52, of 46 Cedar Dr., Southington, was charged on Nov. 2 with disorderly conduct.
- Konrad Wloch, 32, of 36 Howard St., New Britain, was charged on Nov. 4 with driving under the influence of liquor or drug and following too closely.
- Elizabeth Ward, 31, of 1531 Violet Dr., Hagerstown, Md., was charged on Nov. 4 with disorderly conduct.
- James Ward, 45, of 1531 Violet Dr., Hagerstown, Md., was charge don Nov. 4 with disorderly conduct and interfering with a 911 call.
- Tara M. Simard, 39, of 186 Surrey Dr., Bristol, was charged on Nov. 4 with sixth degree larceny.
- Brian I. Davis, 18, of 59 Deckert Dr., Plantsville, was charged on Nov. 4 with possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana.
- Jeremy Giannotti, 25, of 57 Old Mill Rd., Plantsville, was charged on Nov. 5 with third degree assault. In a separate incident, Giannotti was charged with violation of a protective order.
- Timothy Orozco, 36, of 513 Emmett St., Bristol, was charged on Nov. 5 with sixth degree larceny and conspiracy to commit sixth degree larceny.
- Daneishka Caraballo, 22, of 69 W. Wood Knolls, Meriden, was charged on Nov. 5 with sixth degree larceny.
- Gabriella Tiedmann, 26, of 167 Wallingford Rd. Durham, was charged on Nov. 6 with second degree failure to appear.
- Tcho Caulker, 41, of 511 Main St., W. Haven, was charged on Nov. 6 with violation of a protective order.
- Douglas Wilson, 43, of 1696 Musso View Ave., Cheshire, was charged on Nov. 6 with violation of a protective order.
- Michael Walcott, 44, of 995 Flanders Rd., Southington, was charged on Nov. 7 with disorderly conduct, second degree threatening, and criminal possession of a firearm.
- Timothy Angels, 62, of 550 Darling St., Southington, was charged on Nov. 7 with driving under the influence of liquor or drug and failure to drive right.
- Nicholas J. Carey, 31, of 25 Howard Ave., Southington, was charged on Nov. 8 with second degree breach of peace and third degree assault.
- Richard Meyer, 39, of 230 Main St., Wallingford, was charged on Nov. 8 with disorderly conduct and criminal violation of a protective order.
- Valerie Ogle, 33, of 254 Main St., Wallingford, was charged on Nov. 8 with disorderly conduct and criminal violation of a protective order.