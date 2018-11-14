Police blotter for the Nov. 16 edition

The Southington Police Department announced the following arrests and citations on their Facebook page from Monday, Oct. 29 to Thursday, Nov. 8:

Shanti Paine, 20, of 36 Spring Glen Dr., Granby, was charged on Oct. 29 with simple trespassing.

Jeremy Giannotti, 25, of 57 Old Mill Rd., Southington, was charged on Oct. 30 with first degree criminal trespassing and second degree breach of peace.

Slawomir Poplielarczyk, 40, of 38 Dunham Place, Southington, was charged on Oct. 31 with disorderly conduct and third degree assault.

Anthony Cerreta, 27, of 58 Dawn Ln., Southington, was charged on Nov. 1 with a nuisance or vicious dog.

Michael J. Curtiss, 41, of 787 North Colony Rd., Meriden, was charged on Nov. 1 with driving under the influence of liquor or drug.

Stephen Brown, 35, of 150 Manhan St., Waterbury, was charged on Nov. 1 with second degree failure to appear.

Christian Wilson, 28, of 46 Cedar Dr., Southington, was charged on Nov. 2 with disorderly conduct.

Theodore Gonzalez, 19, of 46 Cedar Dr., Southington, was charged on Nov. 2 with disorderly conduct.

Thomas Gonzalez, 52, of 46 Cedar Dr., Southington, was charged on Nov. 2 with disorderly conduct.

Konrad Wloch, 32, of 36 Howard St., New Britain, was charged on Nov. 4 with driving under the influence of liquor or drug and following too closely.

Elizabeth Ward, 31, of 1531 Violet Dr., Hagerstown, Md., was charged on Nov. 4 with disorderly conduct.

James Ward, 45, of 1531 Violet Dr., Hagerstown, Md., was charge don Nov. 4 with disorderly conduct and interfering with a 911 call.

Tara M. Simard, 39, of 186 Surrey Dr., Bristol, was charged on Nov. 4 with sixth degree larceny.

Brian I. Davis, 18, of 59 Deckert Dr., Plantsville, was charged on Nov. 4 with possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana.

Jeremy Giannotti, 25, of 57 Old Mill Rd., Plantsville, was charged on Nov. 5 with third degree assault. In a separate incident, Giannotti was charged with violation of a protective order.

Timothy Orozco, 36, of 513 Emmett St., Bristol, was charged on Nov. 5 with sixth degree larceny and conspiracy to commit sixth degree larceny.

Daneishka Caraballo, 22, of 69 W. Wood Knolls, Meriden, was charged on Nov. 5 with sixth degree larceny.

Gabriella Tiedmann, 26, of 167 Wallingford Rd. Durham, was charged on Nov. 6 with second degree failure to appear.

Tcho Caulker, 41, of 511 Main St., W. Haven, was charged on Nov. 6 with violation of a protective order.

Douglas Wilson, 43, of 1696 Musso View Ave., Cheshire, was charged on Nov. 6 with violation of a protective order.

Michael Walcott, 44, of 995 Flanders Rd., Southington, was charged on Nov. 7 with disorderly conduct, second degree threatening, and criminal possession of a firearm.

Timothy Angels, 62, of 550 Darling St., Southington, was charged on Nov. 7 with driving under the influence of liquor or drug and failure to drive right.

Nicholas J. Carey, 31, of 25 Howard Ave., Southington, was charged on Nov. 8 with second degree breach of peace and third degree assault.

Richard Meyer, 39, of 230 Main St., Wallingford, was charged on Nov. 8 with disorderly conduct and criminal violation of a protective order.

39, of 230 Main St., Wallingford, was charged on Nov. 8 with disorderly conduct and criminal violation of a protective order. Valerie Ogle, 33, of 254 Main St., Wallingford, was charged on Nov. 8 with disorderly conduct and criminal violation of a protective order.