Fire report for the Nov. 16 edition

The Southington Fire Department announced the following 42 incidents from Monday, Oct. 29 to Sunday, Nov. 5:
Monday, Oct. 29
- 1:24 a.m., 8 Meadow Rd., Smoke detector activation
- 6:45 a.m., 58 Oak St., Dispatched and canceled en route
- 10:42 a.m., 57 River St., Lock-out Building
- 12:54 p.m., Meriden Ave. and Stuart Dr., Steam, vapor, fog or dust thought to be smoke
- 2 p.m., 500 Pleasant St., Elderly, Cooking fire (confined)
Tuesday, Oct. 30
- 10:12 a.m., 750 Queen St., Shop Rite, Vehicle accident
- 3:31 p.m., 120 W. Main St., Dean’s, Building or structure weakened
- 3:57 p.m., 1081 West St., Alarm activation, no fire
- 5:24 p.m., Newell St. and Redstone St., Unauthorized burning
Wednesday, Oct. 31
- 6:56 a.m., 164 Laurelwood Dr., CO detector activation
- 7:11 a.m., 491 Darling St., Winter Grove, Assist police or government entity
- 7:36 a.m., Marion Ave. and I-84 Eastbound, Vehicle accident
- 9:19 a.m., 682 Queen St., Exxon, Vehicle accident
- 10:02 a.m., 33 Lucy Ct., Public service
Thursday, Nov. 1
- 6:56 a.m., I-84 Eastbound Exit, No Incident found on arrival
- 12:09 p.m., 22 Main St., Bank of America, Good intent call
- 2:20 p.m., 47 Sunnybrook Hill Rd., EMS call, excluding vehicle
- 3:54 p.m., 230 Long Bottom Rd., No Incident found on arrival
- 4:01 p.m., 27 Parkview Dr., Assist police or government entity
- 5:57 p.m., 24 Fairway Rd., Lock-out Vehicle
- 7:37 p.m., Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Vehicle accident
Friday, Nov. 2
- 12:16 a.m., West St. and W. Center St., Vehicle accident
- 8:45 a.m., 75 Main St., Town Hall, Gas leak (natural gas or LPG)
- 8:54 a.m., 61 Beechwood Dr., Medical assist (EMS)
- 10:24 a.m., 128 Brownstone Dr., Dispatched and canceled en route
- 10:51 a.m., 1081 West St., Smoke detector activation, no fire
- 12:41 p.m., 1081 West St., Smoke detector activation, no fire
- 12:42 p.m., 491 Mill St., Medical assist (EMS)
- 4:36 p.m., 80 Monarch Dr., Public service
- 4:55 p.m., I-691 Eastbound Exit, Vehicle accident
- 5:17 p.m., 491 Darling St., Winter Grove, EMS call, excluding vehicle
- 5:30 p.m., 1201 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Lock-out Vehicle
- 10:24 p.m., 119 W. Main St., Vehicle accident
Saturday, Nov. 3
- 1 a.m., 746 Main St., Dunkin Donuts, Vehicle accident
- 1:01 a.m., I-84 Westbound Exit, Vehicle accident
- 4:52 p.m., 604 Spring St., Hazardous condition
- 6:26 p.m., I-84 Westbound Exit, Vehicle accident
- 6:37 p.m., 9 Mountain View Rd., Lock-out Building
Sunday, Nov. 4
- 6:02 a.m., 544 S. Farms Ter., Dispatched and canceled en route
- 9:04 a.m., Main St. and Grove St., Vehicle accident
- 2:05 p.m., 92 Evan Rd., EMS call, excluding vehicle
- 7:08 p.m., 14 Wheeler Village Dr., EMS call, excluding vehicle