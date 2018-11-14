Fire report for the Nov. 16 edition

The Southington Fire Department announced the following 42 incidents from Monday, Oct. 29 to Sunday, Nov. 5:

Monday, Oct. 29

1:24 a.m., 8 Meadow Rd., Smoke detector activation

6:45 a.m., 58 Oak St., Dispatched and canceled en route

10:42 a.m., 57 River St., Lock-out Building

12:54 p.m., Meriden Ave. and Stuart Dr., Steam, vapor, fog or dust thought to be smoke

2 p.m., 500 Pleasant St., Elderly, Cooking fire (confined)

Tuesday, Oct. 30

10:12 a.m., 750 Queen St., Shop Rite, Vehicle accident

3:31 p.m., 120 W. Main St., Dean’s, Building or structure weakened

3:57 p.m., 1081 West St., Alarm activation, no fire

5:24 p.m., Newell St. and Redstone St., Unauthorized burning

Wednesday, Oct. 31

6:56 a.m., 164 Laurelwood Dr., CO detector activation

7:11 a.m., 491 Darling St., Winter Grove, Assist police or government entity

7:36 a.m., Marion Ave. and I-84 Eastbound, Vehicle accident

9:19 a.m., 682 Queen St., Exxon, Vehicle accident

10:02 a.m., 33 Lucy Ct., Public service

Thursday, Nov. 1

6:56 a.m., I-84 Eastbound Exit, No Incident found on arrival

12:09 p.m., 22 Main St., Bank of America, Good intent call

2:20 p.m., 47 Sunnybrook Hill Rd., EMS call, excluding vehicle

3:54 p.m., 230 Long Bottom Rd., No Incident found on arrival

4:01 p.m., 27 Parkview Dr., Assist police or government entity

5:57 p.m., 24 Fairway Rd., Lock-out Vehicle

7:37 p.m., Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Vehicle accident

Friday, Nov. 2

12:16 a.m., West St. and W. Center St., Vehicle accident

8:45 a.m., 75 Main St., Town Hall, Gas leak (natural gas or LPG)

8:54 a.m., 61 Beechwood Dr., Medical assist (EMS)

10:24 a.m., 128 Brownstone Dr., Dispatched and canceled en route

10:51 a.m., 1081 West St., Smoke detector activation, no fire

12:41 p.m., 1081 West St., Smoke detector activation, no fire

12:42 p.m., 491 Mill St., Medical assist (EMS)

4:36 p.m., 80 Monarch Dr., Public service

4:55 p.m., I-691 Eastbound Exit, Vehicle accident

5:17 p.m., 491 Darling St., Winter Grove, EMS call, excluding vehicle

5:30 p.m., 1201 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Lock-out Vehicle

10:24 p.m., 119 W. Main St., Vehicle accident

Saturday, Nov. 3

1 a.m., 746 Main St., Dunkin Donuts, Vehicle accident

1:01 a.m., I-84 Westbound Exit, Vehicle accident

4:52 p.m., 604 Spring St., Hazardous condition

6:26 p.m., I-84 Westbound Exit, Vehicle accident

6:37 p.m., 9 Mountain View Rd., Lock-out Building

Sunday, Nov. 4