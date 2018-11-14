Fire, Listings

Fire report for the Nov. 16 edition

Southington Fire Department Headquarters
310 North Main Street, P.O. Box 289, Southington, CT 06489
(860) 621-3202

The Southington Fire Department announced the following 42 incidents from Monday, Oct. 29 to Sunday, Nov. 5:

Monday, Oct. 29

  • 1:24 a.m., 8 Meadow Rd., Smoke detector activation
  • 6:45 a.m., 58 Oak St., Dispatched and canceled en route
  • 10:42 a.m., 57 River St., Lock-out Building
  • 12:54 p.m., Meriden Ave. and Stuart Dr., Steam, vapor, fog or dust thought to be smoke
  • 2 p.m., 500 Pleasant St., Elderly, Cooking fire (confined)

Tuesday, Oct. 30

  • 10:12 a.m., 750 Queen St., Shop Rite, Vehicle accident
  • 3:31 p.m., 120 W. Main St., Dean’s, Building or structure weakened
  • 3:57 p.m., 1081 West St., Alarm activation, no fire
  • 5:24 p.m., Newell St. and Redstone St., Unauthorized burning

Wednesday, Oct. 31

  • 6:56 a.m., 164 Laurelwood Dr., CO detector activation
  • 7:11 a.m., 491 Darling St., Winter Grove, Assist police or government entity
  • 7:36 a.m., Marion Ave. and I-84 Eastbound, Vehicle accident
  • 9:19 a.m., 682 Queen St., Exxon, Vehicle accident
  • 10:02 a.m., 33 Lucy Ct., Public service

Thursday, Nov. 1

  • 6:56 a.m., I-84 Eastbound Exit, No Incident found on arrival
  • 12:09 p.m., 22 Main St., Bank of America, Good intent call
  • 2:20 p.m., 47 Sunnybrook Hill Rd., EMS call, excluding vehicle
  • 3:54 p.m., 230 Long Bottom Rd., No Incident found on arrival
  • 4:01 p.m., 27 Parkview Dr., Assist police or government entity
  • 5:57 p.m., 24 Fairway Rd., Lock-out Vehicle
  • 7:37 p.m., Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Vehicle accident

Friday, Nov. 2

  • 12:16 a.m., West St. and W. Center St., Vehicle accident
  • 8:45 a.m., 75 Main St., Town Hall, Gas leak (natural gas or LPG)
  • 8:54 a.m., 61 Beechwood Dr., Medical assist (EMS)
  • 10:24 a.m., 128 Brownstone Dr., Dispatched and canceled en route
  • 10:51 a.m., 1081 West St., Smoke detector activation, no fire
  • 12:41 p.m., 1081 West St., Smoke detector activation, no fire
  • 12:42 p.m., 491 Mill St., Medical assist (EMS)
  • 4:36 p.m., 80 Monarch Dr., Public service
  • 4:55 p.m., I-691 Eastbound Exit, Vehicle accident
  • 5:17 p.m., 491 Darling St., Winter Grove, EMS call, excluding vehicle
  • 5:30 p.m., 1201 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Lock-out Vehicle
  • 10:24 p.m., 119 W. Main St., Vehicle accident

Saturday, Nov. 3

  • 1 a.m., 746 Main St., Dunkin Donuts, Vehicle accident
  • 1:01 a.m., I-84 Westbound Exit, Vehicle accident
  • 4:52 p.m., 604 Spring St., Hazardous condition
  • 6:26 p.m., I-84 Westbound Exit, Vehicle accident
  • 6:37 p.m., 9 Mountain View Rd., Lock-out Building

Sunday, Nov. 4

  • 6:02 a.m., 544 S. Farms Ter., Dispatched and canceled en route
  • 9:04 a.m., Main St. and Grove St., Vehicle accident
  • 2:05 p.m., 92 Evan Rd., EMS call, excluding vehicle
  • 7:08 p.m., 14 Wheeler Village Dr., EMS call, excluding vehicle

