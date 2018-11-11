Local rookies win state championship

On Sunday, Oct. 28, the Connecticut Cavaliers 17U travel baseball team captured the CCFBL 17U fall title with a 10-6 victory over Middletown American Legion Post 75 at Pat Kidney Field in Middletown. The championship capped the team’s inaugural season. Front, from left, Jack Morgan, Alex Mentone, Garrett Barker, Devin Browne, Zack Rinkavage, and coach Keith Harkness. Back, coach Scott Johnson, Michael Melluzzo, Zach Stevenson, Jason Johnson, Ethan Collins, Ty Harkness, Bryce Taglialatella, Matt Fabiano, Nick Ieronimo, and coach Brian Donohue.