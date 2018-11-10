Southington Soccer Club posts 2 undefeated fall seasons

The Southington Soccer Club posted a pair of undefeated teams this fall. With a run of shutouts on Columbus Day weekend, the Southington Storm U-15 girls team, above, capped their regular season with a Natick Massachusetts tournament title. Below, the Fire U11 boys team scored a 4-4 tie in the championship game of the Sylvie Poulin Columbus Day Classic in Rocky Hill to cap an undefeated season and earn a share of the tournament title.