Commentary: Hear Ye, Hear Ye. Come together at the library

The second ever Southington Library Renaissance Faire will be held on Saturday, Nov. 10, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Activities like

the Renaissance Faire hope to bring multiple generations, families and multiple facets of the community together. Large scale community programs are a staple of library services to a community as they work towards improving the overall quality of life.

This free event is open to all ages and is part of a continuous schedule of offerings at the Southington Public Library that range from story times to wellness activities to concerts and movies.

The Southington Public Library children’s department has a history of running large library-wide events, such as Star Wars day, ComicCon, and the Renaissance Faire. Their first comic-con had a staggering 800-plus attendees, and the last Ren Faire had over 400.

Bringing families and the community together for free and accessible fun is a passion of the children’s department. They are recognized statewide for their initiative and dedication. The fact that these events also provide educational value and literacy skills—while presenting attendees with a day of entertainment—is an added benefit.

A birds of prey show, including live animals, will kick off the Ren Faire at 11 a.m. Other activities will include knight training, “Ye Olde Storytime,” face painting, do-it-yourself jester hats, stained glass crafts, scavenger hunts, and an exhibit of armor and swords.

A full list of activities and times will be available on the Southington Kid’s Place Facebook page.

There is also still plenty of time to register for the concurrent Lord of the Pies: pie baking contest. Anything sweet or savory with a crust is eligible for entry as long as it is home made. Entries must come with a complete list of ingredients and a pie server. Anyone who attends the event is welcome to sample and judge.

This activity is similar to last year’s cake contest and the children that participated last year found it to be a very affirming experience as others appreciated and tasted their work. Lord of the Pies is open to participants of all ages.

To set the mood, the library will create three separate medieval areas: The Center Stage, Artist’s Guild, and Fairy Garden.

Children’s room staff will be decked out in costumes and period garb to help bring history to life. Both children and adults are encouraged to dress up along with staff.

Most importantly, the Library is encouraging residents to don their fairy wings and chain mail, visit the library and have a fantastic time.

Kristi Sadowski is the director of the Southington Public Library. To learn more, visit them at www.SouthingtonLibrary.com.