Obituary: Ronald J. Murach, 61

Ronald J. Murach, 61, of Waterbury, passed away Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018.

Born March 31, 1957 in New Britain he was the son of Helen (Arzylowicz) Murach of Southington and the late Stanley J. Murach Jr.

In addition to his mother he is survived by his sons Adam Murach and wife Julia of VT and Justin Murach and wife Justine of FL; brothers, Bryan Murach and wife Laura of N. Granby and Len Murach of NY; a sister, Lorraine Wozniak and husband Nicholas of Bethany and two granddaughters , Zoey and Scarlett Murach. He was predeceased by a brother James Murach.

The Funeral will be held Saturday 9:15 a.m. from the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Southington to the Immaculate Conception Church, 130 Summer St. for a Mass at 10 a.m. Burial will be at Immaculate Conception Cemetery. Calling hours will be Friday from 5-7 p.m.

