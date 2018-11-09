Obituary: James G. Williamson, 69

James G. Williamson, 69, of Southington, died November 1, 2018 at New Britain General, surrounded by his family. He was born in Rochester, NY on October 3, 1949. He received his B.A. from John Carroll University in University Heights, Ohio. He married the former Vickie Judy of Franklin, PA in 1979. They have three children.

Mr. Williamson was the past president of the Community Foundation of Greater New Britain where he retired after 13 years of service. While there, he embraced a particular passion for early childhood development. In 2005, he helped establish the First Years First initiative to better prepare children entering kindergarten.

His community work included serving on the board of National Standards for Community Foundations through the Council on Foundations; both the Southington and New Britain Chambers of Commerce; the Southington Library Special Task Force; and the Mayor’s Task Force on Homelessness in New Britain. He also served as a chairperson on the Council for Philanthropy and was a member of the Southington Rotary. His strengths were governance work and facilitating the collaboration of various community groups regarding funding, programming, and operations.

He will be dearly missed by his wife of 39 years, Vickie; son Jamie Williamson, wife Kerry, and granddaughter Sierra of Broomfield, CO; daughter Leigh Waggoner, husband Stephen, and grandson Curtis of Winston-Salem, NC; son Trent Williamson of New Britain; sister Anne Caffee of Pittsburgh, PA; nieces Emily Caffee Franz and Alex Caffee; and nephews Aaron Caffee and Michael Caffee.

Jim’s favorite pastime was golf as he participated in three golf leagues. He also enjoyed biking on Connecticut’s beautiful rail trails.

A memorial service will be held in December.