Local man arrested for threats of gun violence

Police arrested Michael Walcott, 44, of Southington after investigating a domestic violence report including threats of gun violence.

On Wednesday, Nov. 7, at approximately, 7:22 p.m., officers were dispatched to a residence on Flanders Road on a report of a domestic dispute between Walcott and a victim. During the investigation, Walcott was reported to have threatened to kill the victim while sleeping, and then he chased the victim upstairs in the house. The victim ran into a bedroom and closed the door.

Another person in the residence then called 911. Both the victim and the witness reported hearing the sound of a firearm being “racked,” but no one saw Walcott with a gun. During the investigation, police located a gun in the residence.

Officers determined that Walcott had previous felony convictions in Massachusetts, so he is not eligible to possess a firearm in Connecticut.

Based on the investigation, Walcott was taken into custody without incident and charged with second degree threatening, disorderly conduct, and criminal possession of a firearm. He was held on a $200,000 bond and scheduled to appear in Bristol Superior Court on Nov. 8.

Police are not releasing any further information about the victim, since this is a domestic violence incident.