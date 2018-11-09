Boys Soccer: Knights go out on a high note

By KEVIN ROBERTS

STAFF WRITER

The Blue Knights got a goal from Bryce Worth in his final game in the program, and the Southington boys soccer team held on for the win over NW Catholic in the season finale. John Griffin made five saves for the clean sheet in final game as Southington goalkeeper.

This fall might not have gone the way Southington fans would have liked, but the Knights finished the season on a high note during a 1-0 victory over the Lions on Tuesday, Oct. 30. Coaches said that it’s that effort—start to finish—that defined this fall campaign. Even after being eliminated from the state tournament, Southington players continued to battle.

Coach Dave Yanosy said that Southington played hard and fought in each game, but the ball just didn’t bounce the way it did in 2017. The tough times of 2018 don’t take away from what happened over four years for the team’s senior class.

“They’ve done a bunch of things over the last four years, and those guys have been a main part of the success,” Yanosy said, “especially last year with the [division] championship. We’ll definitely miss those guys.”

The team was coming off of a solid season in 2017 and hoping for more in 2018. The Blue Knights were the defending CCC West Region Colonial Division champions and posted an overall regular season record of 9-5-2 in 2017. Last year’s squad closed with six straight wins and earned a 2-1 Class LL state tournament first round win at division rival Conard in the first round.

The Blue Knights brought back some of the pieces from that successful season, but 2018 wouldn’t be a repeat of 2017. Southington struggled to score goals all season and finished 3-11-2.

The Blue Knights scored just eight goals in 16 games.

Yanosy said that he hopes that the younger Blue Knights will spend plenty of time playing higher levels of soccer and honing their soccer skills in the offseason.

“There’s some talent among the freshmen, sophomore and junior classes,” Yanosy said. “Hopefully with hard work and perseverance, that translates into success on the field.”

Southington loses captains Colin Burdette, Eli Rodriguez and Joseph Colacchino to graduation. Also gone are Griffin, Tyler Salzillo, Worth, Aundray Latiff and Robert LaCluyze.

The 1-0 victory marked the end of the fall campaign.

