Groggy Frogg wins chamber wing fest…again

By SHERIDAN ROY

STAFF WRITER

The Southington Chamber of Commerce always pulls a good crowd for local events, so it was no surprise that the 13th annual Wing Fest had visitors packed wall-to-wall at Cadillac Ranch Restaurant. More than 400 people came out to this year’s event on Nov. 5.

Guests got to sample two different wing recipes from seven different local restaurants, totaling 14 wings per person. A friendly competition sought to name three winners in three categories: best hot wing, best wacky wing, and best overall, based on votes cast by guests.

“This is really a family-fun competition that gets local restaurants to come out and introduce themselves to the public,” said Taylor Crofton, executive director of the Southington Chamber. “People who come in may get to try a restaurant they may not have had before or otherwise wouldn’t try.”

The restaurants that took on the challenge were: Chili’s Grill and Bar, Castello Pizza, Buffalo Wild Wings, Craft Kitchen, Bread for Life and Groggy Frogg.

Cadillac Ranch Restaurant also had a table, but did not participate in the competition.

Groggy Frogg took first place in all three categories. Craft Kitchen was named runner-up for best overall. Bread for Life was runner-up for best wacky wing, and Buffalo Wild Wings was runner-up for best hot wing.

Groggy Frogg had a line that wrapped around the dining room for the entirety of the event. This is not the first time they’ve made an appearance at Wing Fest.

“We’ve been voted best wing for several years in a row now,” said Cathy Gaczor, staff member at Groggy Frogg. “I think we’re popular as a local bar in town with unique recipes and we have great, loyal customers.”

At Wing Fest, Groggy Frogg served up nine different flavors of wings to choose from. That included: hot, mild, sweet and sour Asian pear, “Pickleback,” roasted garlic herb, “F U Hot”, Old Bay garlic butter, Asian invasion, and Samoa.

