Fire report for the Nov. 9 edition

The Southington Fire Department announced the following 40 incidents from Monday, Oct. 22 to Sunday, Oct. 28:

Monday, Oct. 22

9:18 a.m., N. Main St. and Darling St., Vehicle Accident

9:30 a.m., 447 N. Main St., Public service

12:28 p.m., 121 Lee Dr., Smoke detector activation

4:17 p.m., 1050 Flanders Rd., St. Dominic, Smoke scare, odor of smoke

5:11 p.m., 27 Hickory Hill, No Incident found on arrival

9:08 p.m., I-84 Eastbound Exit, Assist police or government entity

Tuesday, Oct. 23

9:27 a.m., 501 Ridgewood Rd., Kelley, Service call

11:54 a.m., Meriden Waterbury Tpk. and I-84, Oil or other combustible liquid

12:37 p.m., 413 Dunham St., CO incident

Wednesday, Oct. 24

6:43 a.m., I-84 Eastbound Exit, Vehicle Accident

9:26 a.m., 50 Spring Lake Rd., Hatton, Public service

1:28 p.m., 50 Spring Lake Rd., Hatton, Public service

5:25 p.m., I-84 Westbound Exit, Vehicle Accident

5:28 p.m., 2795 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Vehicle Accident

6 p.m., 104 Pine St., Unauthorized burning

8:13 p.m., 578 Flanders Rd., Vehicle Accident

9:37 p.m., 750 Queen St., Party City, Good intent call

Thursday, Oct. 25

8:51 a.m., 10 Maxwell Noble Dr., Public service

1:55 p.m., 529 Settlers Woods, HazMat release investigation

6:28 p.m., 12 Willow Ct., Assist police or government entity

7:15 p.m., Meriden Waterbury Tpk. and Marion Ave., Vehicle Accident

9:45 p.m., 150 Burritt St., Lock-out Building

Friday, Oct. 26

4:13 a.m., 1611 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Vehicle Accident

6:32 a.m., 1 Darling St., Flanders West, Medical assist (EMS)

8:54 a.m., 145 Dunham St., Thalberg, Public service

9:34 a.m., Meriden Ave. and Delahunty Dr., Vehicle Accident

10:37 a.m., 408 Main St., DiCaprio-Forgione, Dispatched and cancelled en route

2:36 p.m., 384 Belleview Ave., Lewis Farms, Vehicle fire

2:55 p.m., 1985 West St., CO detector activation

5 p.m., 383 West St., Medical assist (EMS)

7:36 p.m., 176 Laning St., Vehicle Accident

Saturday, Oct. 27

9:22 a.m., 1610 West St., Sikh Temple, Smoke detector activation, no fire

12:22 p.m., 88 Lawncrest Dr., Steam, vapor, fog or dust thought to be smoke

1:43 p.m., 10 Pine Grove Rd., Lock-out Building

8 p.m., 491 Darling St., Winter Grove, Smoke detector activation, no fire

10:50 p.m., 343 Prospect St., Smoke detector activation, no fire

Sunday, Oct. 28