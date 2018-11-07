Congratulations, Sheridan and Dalton Roy

If you’ve noticed a different byline in this week’s Southington Observer, don’t worry. There isn’t a new reporter covering the local beat. Our staff writer got married.

On Sunday, Oct. 28 Sheridan Cyr and Dalton Roy were married at the bride’s grandparents’ home in East Hartford. Rose-Ann Chrzanowski officiated.

The reception was held at Veterans Memorial Clubhouse in East Hartford, a cozy reception hall atop a hill, overlooking the autumn foliage.

Sheridan is the daughter of Cary and JoDee Cyr of Newington. Dalton is the son of Larry Roy and Lisa Kozikowski.

The bride graduated from Central Connecticut State University and is the Observer’s Southington reporter. Her bridesmaids included her sister, Caylin Cyr, and the groom’s sister, Candice Skovera. Lexi Wescott was the maid of honor.

The groom is a fire protection-sprinkler fitter. His groomsmen included the bride’s brother, Cameron Cyr, and Anthony Pignone. Brajan Cano was the best man.

The groom’s nephew, Haz Griffith Jr. was ring bearer. The groom’s niece, Audrey Cygan, was flower girl.

The couple explored Florida on their honeymoon, making stops in Tampa, Clearwater, Miami and the Everglades.