Obituary: Carol J. Messina, 75

Carol J. Messina, a retired freelance artist; a beloved daughter, sister, cousin, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt, and great aunt; entered into eternal rest on Friday November 2, 2018 at Hartford Medical Center. She was 75 years old.

She is survived by her “sweetie” and companion of 8 years, John Lenkeweicz of Southington CT; survived by her seven loving daughters; Lee Jeanne Messina and fiancé Brandon Baker of Bethel CT; Tina Florio and husband John of Bronxville NY; Michelle MacDonald and husband Daniel of Wappingers Falls, NY; Nancie Messina and late husband Phil Frederickson of Poughkeepsie, NY; Carolee Rodriguez and husband Abel of Glenham, NY; Theresa Kemper and husband Donald of Cashiers, NC; Margaret Daly and husband Ed of Fairfield, CT; Her sisters Elaine Klimowich and husband Joseph of New Milford, CT and Diane Vasquez and husband Jose of Milford, CT. Carol was predeceased by her husband Kenneth L. Messina, her brother Edward V. Shelinsky ll, and her parents Shea Pappas and Edward V. Shelinsky.

Carol “Mema” truly loved all of her grandchildren Kennethlee Joseph, Phillip Jr., Robert Christopher, Justin Alexander, Kaylee Belle, Zachary, James, Melissa, Jaynelle, Cynthia; she was blessed to have great grandchildren Catalyna (3 months old), Mackenzie (5 years old). She truly loved all of her nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Carol also had a great love for all animals; she treated all family members’ pets as grandchildren.

Family and friends are invited to call from 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM on Monday November 5, 2018 at Baker Funeral Home, 84 South Main Street, Norwalk, CT.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday November 6, 2018, at 10:00 AM at the Chapel at Kensico Cemetery, Valhalla, NY; burial will follow at the family plot located in The Garden of the Apostles, Kensico Cemetery.

Memorial donations in Carol’s name may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Email donors@stjude.org

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Baker Funeral Services, 84 South Main St, Norwalk, CT.

For more information visit www.bakerfuneralservices.com