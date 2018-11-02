2018 Election Connection: Southington poll information for Nov. 6 Election Day

School will be closed for students, but polls will be open for Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 6. Voting locations have not been altered since the last election.

Election Day Registration (EDR) will be available to Connecticut Voters for the presidential election. While it is available, they recommend registration in advance because long lines are expected.

Voter registration is available in person at the Registrars and Town Clerk’s offices, public libraries, the Department of Motor Vehicles, other state agencies, online, and by mail.

In order to cast a ballot on Election Day, the applicant must be registered by 8 p.m., and that applies to anybody relying on EDR. Polls will close at 8 p.m.

Polling Places

Primary and general elections are held at 11 polling places, from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. The districts are as follows:

District 1—South End School, 514 South End Rd, Plantsville, CT 06479

District 2—Kennedy Middle School, 1071 S Main St, Plantsville, CT 06479

District 3—Derynoski Elementary School, 240 Main St, Southington, CT 06489

District 4—Hatton Elementary School, 50 Spring Lake Rd, Southington, CT 06489

District 5—Flanders Elementary School, 100 Victoria Dr, Southington, CT 06489

District 6—DePaolo Middle School, 385 Pleasant St, Southington, CT 06489

District 7—Kelley Elementary School, 501 Ridgewood Rd, Southington, CT 06489

District 8—Thalberg Elementary School, 145 Dunham St, Southington, CT 06489

District 9—Tabernacle, 1445 West St, Southington, CT 06489

District 10—Plantsville Elementary School, 70 Church St, Plantsville, CT 06479

District 11—Strong Elementary School, 820 Marion Ave, Plantsville, CT 06479

For a list of polling places by street address: 2018-Voting-districts-by-street-address

For a map of Southington’s voting districts: Polling Map (2018)

The ballot

Electors will vote on two town referendums, two state referendums, and candidates for Connecticut governor, U.S. Senator, representative in Congress, state senator, state representatives, secretary of the state, treasurer, comptroller, attorney general, and judge of probate.

Voting districts 1, 2, 3, 4, and 6 (South End, Kennedy, Derynoski, Hatton, Depaolo)

To download PDF, click here: SO election ballot 81

Districts 5, 8, and 9 (Flanders, Thalberg, The Tabernacle):

To download PDF, click here: SO election ballot 30

Districts 7 and 10 (Kelley and Plantsville schools):

To download PDF, click here: SO election ballot 80

District 11 (Strong) can vote for Liz Linehan (D) or Diane Pagano (R).

To download PDF, click here: SO election ballot 103

Referendum

On all Southington ballots, voters will find four referendum questions – two local, and two state-wide. The ballot referendum questions read as follows:

1. Shall the Constitution of the State be amended to ensure (1) that all moneys contained in the Special Transportation Fund be used solely for transportation purposes, including the payment of debts of the state incurred for transportation purposes, and (2) that sources of funds deposited in the Special Transportation Fund be deposited in said fund so long as such sources are authorized by statute to be collected or received by the state?

2. Shall the Constitution of the State be amended to require (1) a public hearing and the enactment of legislation limited in subject matter to the transfer, sale or disposition of state-owned or state-controlled real property or interests in real property in order for the General Assembly to require a state agency to sell, transfer or dispose of any real property or interest in real property that is under the custody or control of the agency, and (2) if such property is under the custody or control of the Department of Agriculture or the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, that such enactment of legislation be passed by a two-thirds vote of the total membership of each house of the General Assembly?

3. Shall the Town of Southington appropriate $2,000,000 for acquisition of land for open space purposes; and authorizing the issue of bonds and notes in the same amount to finance said appropriation?

4. Shall the Town of Southington appropriate $2,600,000 for costs related to the replacement of portions of the Southington High School roof; and authorizing the issue of $2,600,000 bonds and notes to finance said appropriation, the amount of bonds and notes to be reduced by the amount of project grants received?

State Governor

Gubernatorial candidates include Ned Lamont-Susan Bysiewicz (D), Bob Stefanowski-Joe Markley (R), Rodney Hanscomb-Jeffrey Thibeault (Libertarian), Mark Stewart Greenstein-John Demitrus (Amigo constitution liberty party), and Oz Griebel-Monte E Frank (Griebel Frank for CT party).

U.S. Senate

U.S. Senatorial prospects are Chris Murphy (D), Matthew Corey (R), Richard Lion (libertarian), and Jeff Russell (green).

U.S. Representatives

Candidates for the Representative in Congress position are John Larson (D), Jennifer Nye (R), and Thomas McCormick (green).

CT Senate

State Senate candidates for the 16th district include Vickie Orsini Nardello (D) and Rob Sampson (R).

State Representatives

Candidates for the State Representative vary by district.

81st House District—Voting districts 1, 2, 3, 4, and 6 (South End, Kennedy, Derynoski, Hatton, Depaolo) can vote for Ryan Rogers (D) or John Fusco (R).

30th House District—Voting districts 5, 8, and 9 (Flanders, Thalberg, The Tabernacle) can vote for Joe Aresimowicz (D) or Michael Gagliardi (R).

80th House District—Voting districts 7 and 10 (Kelley and Plantsville schools) will vote for Gale Mastrofrancesco (R) or Dave Borzellino (D).

103rd House District—Voting district 11 (Strong) can vote for Liz Linehan (D) or Diane Pagano (R).

Secretary of the State

Candidates for Secretary of the State include Denise Merrill (D), Susan Chapman (R), Heather Lynn Sylvestre Gwynn (independent), S Michael DeRosa (green).

Treasurer

Candidates for treasurer include Shawn Wooden (D), Thad Gray (R), and Jesse Brohinsky (libertarian).

Comptroller

Candidates for comptroller include Kevin Lembo (D), Kurt Miller (R), Paul Passarelli (libertarian), and Edward Heflin (green).

Attorney General

Candidates for attorney general include William Tong (D), Sue Hatfield (R), and Peter Goselin (green).

Judge of Probate

The candidate for judge of probate is Matt Jalowiec running unopposed.

Registrar of Voters

Registrar of Voters candidates are Thomas Janik (D) and Robert Sherman (R).