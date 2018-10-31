Field hockey clinches tournament berth

By KEVIN ROBERTS

STAFF WRITER

Southington field hockey wrapped up a second straight Class L state tournament berth with back-to-back wins at the end of a three-game week.

“One of our goals at the beginning of the season was to make the state tournament,” coach Erin Luddy said. “Although we don’t have the same record as last year, it still is a great accomplishment to reach the tournament again.

The Lady Knights (7-8 with one overtime loss) lost 3-0 at Hall on Oct. 22, but rebounded with a 6-0 home win over EO Smith on Oct. 23. On Oct. 26, Southington honored its seniors, then dispatched Newington, 6-1.

Here’s more about each game from last week:

Loss to powerhouse

OCT. 22—The Lady Knights couldn’t get past the unbeaten Warriors at Hall High School in West Hartford.

Hall jumped out to a 2-0 halftime lead on the way to the win. Bridget McGann scored two goals while Olivia Birbara added the other score. Anna Bobruff faced down an aggressive Southington offense and made 13 saves.

Kate Pryzbyliski made 12 saves for the Lady Knights in the loss.

State berth clinched

OCT. 23—The Lady Knights wrapped up their Class L state tournament berth with a dominating home win.

Julia Jackman scored off of an Alina Calderone assist less than four minutes into the game for a 1-0 Southington lead. Jenna Sheehan scored with 10:17 left in the first half and the Lady Knights led 2-0 at the half.

Jackman and Sheehan scored their second goals within the first 14 minutes of the second half to stretch the lead to 4-0. Natalie Foligno and Emma Angelillo tallied the final goals. Pryzbyliski only had to make one save for the clean sheet for Southington.

No chance for Indians

OCT. 26—The Lady Knights sprinted out to a 4-0 lead and rolled to the home victory on Senior Night.

“The offense worked really hard, as did the midfield,” said Luddy about the EO Smith and Newington games. “When you limit how many times the opponent has shots on goal, it takes a lot of pressure off the offense and they just continue to work hard to score.”

Against Newington, Jackman scored three goals while Sheehan added two goals. Calderone also had a goal for Southington, which picked up four saves from Pryzbyliski.

Senior captains Jackman and Anna Laone were honored before the game, along with fellow seniors Calderone and Morgan Matthews.

Postseason looms

Southington closed its regular season with a Wednesday game at Avon. After that, it’s about getting ready for the postseason for the Lady Knights.

“We just need to continue to work as a team and get better with each passing game,” Luddy said. “Every game we learn something new, and we just need to take that information and apply it to our play.”

The Class L state tournament starts with play-downs on Nov. 5, followed by the first round on Nov. 7.

To comment on this story or to contact staff writer Kevin Roberts, email him at KRoberts@SouthingtonObserver.com