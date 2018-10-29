Obituary: Susan M. (Desjardins) Turcotte, 62

Susan M. (Desjardins) Turcotte, 62, of Wolcott passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, October 24, 2018 at her home. Susan was born on August, 27, 1956 in Van Buran, ME. She was the daughter of Aurele and Gaetanne Desjardins of Southington and the loving companion of Angelo Santoro for over 30 years.

In addition to her father and Angelo, she leaves her sister Debbie Pizzitola, and husband, Anthony M. Pizzitola and her cherished nephews Anthony J and Nickolas Pizzitola, and niece Trisha Seneschal, her husband Rick Seneschal Jr and their boys, Dominic Pizzitola and Gavin Seneschal all of Southington. She also leaves Joseph and Ping Santoro, Chloe, Tricia Lee and Derrick Pina and their sons Lucas and Joshua, Gloria and Donald Ruesch, Judy Santoro, and Dylan and Molly Dineen and many cousins and friends. She is predeceased by her mother Gaetanne (Picard) Desjardins.

Susan loved her dog, Holly, who was her constant companion. She enjoyed sewing, quilting, skiing, traveling, pistol shooting, plays in New York City and that Harley Davidson motorcycle. But most of all she loved to spend time with her family, friends and her home. She was also a member of the Wolcott Land Owners Protective Association.

A memorial Mass will be held on Wednesday, October 31, 2018 at 10 a.m. at St. Dominic Church, 1050 Flanders Rd., Southington. Burial will be at St. Thomas Cemetery. There are no calling hours. The DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Southington is assisting the family.

Donations may be made in her memory to National Multiple Sclerosis Society, 733 Third Ave . New York, NY 06112

