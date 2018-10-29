Obituary: Lucille H. (Kiermont) Sosnowski, 92

Lucille H. (Kiermont) Sosnowski, 92, of Southington and formerly a longtime resident of Waterbury passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 16th surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late John Sosnowski.

Lucille was born on June 23, 1926 in Waterbury the daughter of the late Peter and Helen (Jankowski) Kiermont. She graduated from the University of Connecticut with a degree in Pharmacy; she worked at several Pharmacies in the Greater Waterbury area, including being the first female pharmacist at St. Mary’s Hospital in Waterbury.

She is survived by her daughter Judith Miller and husband Ronald of Southington, granddaughters Sarah and Megan Miller, nephew Kurt Kiermont, niece Diane Jauch and nephew Ralph Cantito, her cousin Irene Lacz from Vermont as well as her best friend Berta Perugini of Waterbury.

In addition to her husband she was predeceased by a brother Edward Kiermont and his wife Lydia.

The family would like to thank Lucille’s hospice team; Nurse Sarah, Social Worker Karen and Father Evon as well as her aides Peggy, Anna and Maria; and her musicians Celinia and Bill.

A Memorial Mass will be held on Nov. 16, 2018 at 11:30 am at St. Aloysius Church, 254 Burritt St. Plantsville, There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Hartford Healthcare Hospice Program, 300 Queen Street, Southington, CT 06489. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. is assisting with arrangements.

