Obituary: Ignazio Tufano, 85

Ignazio Tufano, 85, of Southington, passed away on Friday, October 25th peacefully at home. He was the husband of Rosalinda (Salzillo) Tufano.

He was born in Alvignanello, Italy on Feb. 15, 1933, the son of the late Cuono and Filomena (Trotta) Tufano. Prior to his retirement he had been employed by Ideal Forge for 30 years.

He served in the Italian Army. He and his wife came to America in 1968. He was a parishioner of St. Thomas Church.

In addition to his wife Rosalinda, he leaves two sons Cuono Tufano and wife Lisa, Vincenzo Tufano and wife Jodi and his daughter Filomena Bocek and husband Brian all of Southington ; cherished grandchildren Ignazio Tufano, Rosalinda Tufano, Julia, Jessica and Jacob Bocek.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a brother Vincenzo Tufano and wife Angelina and a sister Rosa and her husband Joseph Delucia.

As a young man in Italy Ignazio was a completive cyclist. He was a hard worker and loved spending time with family and friends. He enjoyed gardening, making wine and having his animals. He also loved watching old western movies and playing the harmonica.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, October 30th at 9:15 am from the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. to St. Thomas Church at 10 am for a Mass. Burial will be at St. Thomas Cemetery. Calling hours will be on Monday, October 29th from 4-7 pm.

