Officials to hold workshops for Plantsville Center project

The town of Southington has been awarded a $2.5 million grant from the state of Connecticut to provide safety improvements to Plantsville Center.

To best facilitate the design portion of the project, the Public Works Committee will hold a series of planning workshops for the public to attend and offer input.

Dates and times for the three workshops are as follows: Tuesday, Oct. 30, at 5 p.m.; Thursday, Nov. 8, at 6 p.m.; and Wednesday, Nov. 14, at 4 p.m.

All workshops will be in council chambers at Town Hall, 75 Main St.

For more information on the Plantsville Safety Improvement project, contact Town Council vice chair Dawn Miceli at (860) 681-8006 or jndmiceli@aol.com.