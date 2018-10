On Sunday, Oct. 21, Efren “The Magician” Reyes, above, puts on a show for billiards fans at Shooters Billiards on Spring Street as part of his farewell tour. The pool legend, often described as the greatest pool player who ever lived, put on a demonstration, signed autographs, and even took on challengers. Reyes did it again this Wednesday in his second appearance.

Photos by JANELLE MORELLI