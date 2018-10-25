Partying complaint leads to 6 arrests

Police arrested an 18-year-old Plantsville man and referred five youth to juvenile authorities when investigating complaints about drinking and drug use at an abandoned vehicle on Railroad Avenue.

The Southington Police Department received an anonymous complaint that trespassing youths were possibly drinking alcohol or using drugs at the site. The vehicle had generated a number of complaints about youth gatherings. The vehicle, itself, was found to have a cancelled registration and the owner was found to be living at a different location.

Upon arrival officers found Xavier Oakes, 18, of Plantsville, sitting in the vehicle with five juveniles. Police noted the strong odor of marijuana emanating from within the vehicle. A police K-9 indicated that narcotics were in or recently within the vehicle, but no contraband was found within the vehicle.

The five juveniles were referred to juvenile authorities for trespassing and turned over to their parents.

Oakes was charged with three counts of impairing the morals of a minor and third degree criminal trespassing. He was held on a $2,500 bond with a court date of Oct. 25.