Obituary: Virgilio Iacobucci, 80

Virgilio Iacobucci, 80, of Southington, passed away on Monday, Oct. 22nd at home surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of Concetta (Palazzo) Iacobucci for 54 years.

Virgil was born on Jan. 29, 1938 in Castel Campagnano, Province of Caserta Italy. He was the son of the late Salvatore and Rosa (Marcuccio) Iacobucci. Prior to his retirement he had worked at GE in Plainville for 37 years. He was a parishioner of St. Thomas Church, and a member of the Sons of Italy Club. Virgil was an expert bocci player and an avid fan of World Cup and Italian Seria A Soccer. His finest accomplishment in the community was confounding the Southington Youth Soccer League. His hobbies included fishing, gardening, and wine making.

In addition to his wife Connie, he leaves his loving children Salvatore Iacobucci and his wife Camille of Berlin, Susan Kelly and husband Patrick of Glastonbury, a cherished grandson Atlas Iacobucci. He leaves his brother Vincenzo Iacobucci and wife Anna of Southington and a sister Raffaela Malgieri of Italy. He also leaves sisters-in-law Antonietta Perone and Dora Iacobucci as well as many nieces and nephews. He is pre deceased by his brother Adolfo Iacobucci.

Funeral services will be held on Friday; Oct.26th at 9:15 am from the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. to St. Thomas Church, 99 Bristol St. at 10 am for a Mass. Burial will be at St. Thomas Cemetery. Calling hours will be on Thursday from 5-8 pm.

For online condolences and directions please visit www.dellavecchiafh.com