Southington Recreation Department listings for the Oct. 26 edition

Registration for the following classes and programs, unless otherwise noted, can be made at the Southington Recreation Department at (860) 276-6219. Checks should be payable to Town of Southington. Pre-registration and payment is required. For more information, registration forms, or an activity schedule visit southington.org/recreation.

SOUTHINGTON YOUTH BASKETBALL REGISTRATION. Now through Oct. 31 on a first-come, first-served basis. Open to Southington boys in grades 1-2 and girls in grades 1-9. More info and registration at www.sybahoops.org.

ARTS & CRAFTS (SPECIAL NEEDS). Thursdays, Nov. 8, and Dec. 13, 6:30 to 8 p.m. in the Derynoski Elementary School cafeteria. Open to individuals with special needs accompanied by an adult. Cost is $15 for each session. Pre-registration and payment required. Info and registration at www.southington.org/crafts.

BUS TRIPS

For additional information and cost, visit southington.org/BusTrips. Payment is due at registration. All trips are non-smoking and non-alcoholic. Insurance is available. Trips depart from the commuter lot in Cheshire on Route 10, close to the I-691. Checks should be made payable to Town of Southington. Contact the Recreation Dept at (860) 276-6219.

November

Nov. 10, Kittery, Maine Shopping and Lobster Bake, $86-$124.

Nov. 10, Broadway Your Way with matinee of your choice, $149-$219.

December