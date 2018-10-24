Southington Public Library listings for the Oct. 26 edition

The Southington Library at 255 Main St. has announced a number of upcoming programs. All are welcome. To register, contact (860) 628-0947, option 5 or visit southingtonlibrary.org and click on ‘Calendar of Events.’ For children’s events, call ext. 3.

Here are some upcoming events:

October

SoCCA All Access Art is a thriving, multi-faceted program that works with more than 50 individuals weekly. These fun, interactive art sessions, taught by professional artists, connect adults with intellectual disabilities with their community, provide creative skills training, produce meaningful income, and enhance quality of life through the creative process. To learn more about having an exhibit at the Gallery contact Elizabeth Chubet at 860-628-0947 x6513 or email chubete@southington.org. College Financial Aid Workshop. Tuesday, Oct. 30, 6:30 p.m. Registration required. Jennifer Philips’ seminar, “Simplifying the Financial Aid Process, “ will provide parents and students with tips on securing the best possible financial aid package from the college of their choice, the best student loans, grants and scholarships available, the critical financial aid forms and deadlines, and the various components of a financial aid offer, tips, and more.

November

Artist of the Month: Harriet Libby. Harriet Libby began her oil painting career in 2005 with landscape paintings of northern Maine’s vast skies and sprawling potato fields. See a collection of her work, inspired by Maine’s mountains, lakes, and ocean. To learn more about having an exhibit at the Gallery contact Elizabeth Chubet at 860-628-0947 x6513 or email chubete@southington.org.

Ongoing Health/Legal

Talking Probate with Probate Judge Matthew Jalowiec. Last Friday of the month, 10 a.m. Registration is suggested. Judge Jalowiec will be available for approximately an hour to answer general probate questions.

Ongoing Programs

Friends of the Library Bookstore. Mondays and Thursdays, 2 to 5 p.m.; Tuesdays and Wednesdays, 2 to 8:30 p.m.; Fridays, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., in the lower level of the library. Browse a wide selection of movies (25 cents), music (25 cents), paperback books (50 cents), and hard cover books ($1).

Thursdays, 3:30 p.m., in the library meeting room. Open to students in grades 7-12 (aged 13-18). Join the teen librarian, Nicole Kent, to watch new episodes of classic and contemporary anime. Budding Bookworms. Tuesdays, 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Registration required. This story time is meant to engage 3.5 to 5 years old, along with siblings and adults.

. Saturdays, beginning at 10 a.m. in the children’s department. Popular kid’s movies are shown. Southington Sassy Skeins. Mondays, at 6:30 p.m., Thursdays, at 1 p.m., and Fridays, 10 a.m. Library sponsored knitting and crocheting group welcomes all levels of experience in both crafts. Mentors will help get you started. Needles, yarn, and instruction books available.

Fridays beginning July 6, 3:30 p.m. to 4 p.m., at the gazebo on the town green. No registration required. All ages are welcome to attend this free event. If it rains, story time moves to the library. Thor’s Day. Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Create a different themed project each week to take home. All ages are welcome to participate. No registration is required. Stop by the children’s department desk.

Miscellaneous