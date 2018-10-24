Police blotter for the Oct. 26 edition

The Southington Police Department announced the following arrests and citations on their Facebook page from Thursday, Oct. 11 to Thursday, Oct. 18:

Edwin Gammon, 56, of 262 Celia Dr., Wolcott, was charged on Oct. 11 with second degree reckless endangerment and possession of narcotics.

