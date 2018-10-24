Fire report for the Oct. 26 edition

The Southington Fire Department announced the following 36 incidents from Monday, Oct. 8 to Sunday, Oct. 14:

Monday, Oct. 8

11 a.m., 51 South Rd., Medical assist (EMS)

11:57 a.m., 209 Main St., 2nd floor, EMS call, excluding vehicle

4:40 p.m., 491 Darling St., Winter Grove, Smoke detector activation, no fire

Tuesday, Oct. 9

9:40 a.m., 1850 West St., Public service

7:38 p.m., Flanders Rd. and Woodruff St., No Incident found on arrival

8:06 p.m., I-84 Westbound Exit 31 to 30, Passenger vehicle fire

Wednesday, Oct. 10

7:40 a.m., 609 Old Turnpike Rd., Alarm system activation, no fire

9 a.m., 1593 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Service call

9:58 a.m., I-691 Eastbound, Extrication of victim(s)

10:46 a.m., 213 Curtiss St., Smoke detector activation

11:52 a.m., 11 Marion Ave., Mobil, Gasoline or other flammable liquid

12 p.m., Darling St. and Flanders St., Vehicle accident

1:43 p.m., 34 Hobart St., Orchards, Service call

4:27 p.m., I-691 Westbound and Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Vehicle accident

5:59 p.m., 119 Buckland St., Lock-out Vehicle

6:47 p.m., 7 Butternut Ln., Smoke detector activation, no fire

9:03 p.m., 3 Darling St., Flanders West, Assist police or other government entity

10:04 p.m., 330 Belleview Ave., Assist police or other government entity

Thursday, Oct. 11

8:02 a.m., 1678 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., HazMat release investigation

9:14 a.m., 75 Center St., Service call

9:30 a.m., 1050 Flanders Rd., St. Dominic’s, Service call

12:25 p.m., 110 Knights Ct., Passenger vehicle fire

5:17 p.m., 1562 West St., Vehicle accident

8:31 p.m., 491 Darling St., Winter Grove, Smoke detector activation, no fire

Friday, Oct. 12

9:20 a.m., 89 Interstate Park Dr., Gas leak (natural gas or LPG)

3:45 p.m., 310 N. Main St., EMS call, excluding vehicle

4:15 p.m., 240 Main St., Derynoski, EMS call, excluding vehicle

8:39 p.m., 104 Beechwood Dr., Smoke detector activation

Saturday, Oct. 13

10:22 a.m., I-84 Westbound Exit, Vehicle accident

2:15 p.m., 63 Buckland St., HazMat release investigation

3:07 p.m., 75 Main St., Town Hall, Smoke detector activation, no fire

3:41 p.m., 408 Main St., DiCaprio-Forgione, Medical assist (EMS)

6:10 p.m., 78 Craig Ave., Medical assist (EMS)

Sunday, Oct. 14