Boys soccer eliminated from postseason play

By KEVIN ROBERTS

STAFF WRITER

Southington boys soccer saw its chances at the postseason extinguished with a pair of losses this past week.

The Blue Knights are 2-9-2 after losing 2-0 to Avon on Oct. 16 and 3-0 to Newington on Oct. 19.

“We’ve got to keep at it, we’ve got three left, and we’re going to finish the season strong,” coach Dave Yanosy said.

Here’s what happened during the week:

Loss at Avon

OCT. 16—The Blue Knights couldn’t get the ball to go into the goal in a road loss to the Falcons at Fisher Meadow.

Avon’s Henry McGarrah and Thomas Keenan each scored a goal. Southington goalie John Griffin made seven saves in the loss.

“We hit the post three times, we hit the crossbar once,” Yanosy said. “Once again, generating a ton of opportunities, just not able to cash in. It was a good effort, we worked hard, but the ball just didn’t bounce for us.”

Home loss to Newington

OCT. 19—The Blue Knights trailed the Indians 1-0 at the half, but the visitors quickly took control and put the game away.

“Give Newington credit, specifically in the second half with a 1-0 lead,” Yanosy said. “They came out with some really good energy, they were able to get the second goal, and that kind of changed the landscape of the game. Newington’s having a good year, they worked hard, and give them credit for the victory.”

Hermish Adarkwah, Trey Sadler and Nick Ladz scored the goals for Newington. Jack DeGirolamo made seven saves for the Indians. Griffin and Bobby LaCluyze combined for five saves for the Blue Knights.

Southington had its opportunities offensively. On one chance in the second half, Colin Burdette put a pass across the front of the goal that could have resulted in a goal. Instead, the ball passed by the feet of two Blue Knights without a shot being registered.

On another sequence, Eli Rodriguez put a good ball across the front of the goal, but Burdette got tangled up and couldn’t get a shot off.

“We’ve really had trouble scoring,” said Yanosy. “We generate opportunities. It just hasn’t happened for us.”

Up next: Southington played its final home on Monday against Hall. The Blue Knights are on the road Friday against Conard at 6 p.m.

