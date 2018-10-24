Another win leaves field hockey poised for the postseason

By KEVIN ROBERTS

STAFF WRITER

Southington field hockey put together some strong efforts, but the competition was fierce and the Lady Knights finished the previous week with two losses bookending a victory. All of the Southington games were on the road.

Southington lost 4-3 to Hamden on Oct. 15, then bounced back for a 4-0 win over Windsor on Oct. 16. The Lady Knights ended the week with a 2-0 loss to a powerful South Windsor team on Oct. 19.

“We have played well over the last week, but have faced some tough opponents,” coach Erin Luddy said.

Southington is 5-7 with one of the losses coming in overtime. The Lady Knights need one more win to clinch a Class L state tournament berth.

“We are continuing to get better as the season continues, so hopefully that will work in our favor once we make the tournament,” Luddy said.

Here’s what happened in last week’s games:

Hamden loss

OCT. 15—The Lady Knights jumped ahead of the Green Dragons 3-0, but couldn’t hang on to the lead and lost.

“We came out strong in the first half, but Hamden continued to fight their way back, forcing numerous corners,” Luddy said. “The game-winning goal came with 10 minutes left and we just couldn’t capitalize on our opportunities.”

Hamden was 9-6, with two losses coming in overtime, prior to Monday’s games. Ari Martin scored two goals while Demri Carangelo and Megan McKiernan each had a single goal for the Green Dragons. Emma Romatzik made eight saves.

Jenna Sheehan scored two goals and Julia Jackman added a goal for Southington. Kate Pryzbyliski made nine saves in the loss.

Rolling past Windsor

OCT. 16—The Lady Knights again started fast, but this time they didn’t let their opponent get back into the game.

Sheehan scored two goals to lead Southington. Jackman scored a goal and Alina Calderone added a goal for the Lady Knights, who led 2-0 at the half. Pryzbyliski made two saves in the shutout victory.

Bobcat competition

OCT. 19—The Lady Knights ran into a tough Bobcat contingent in South Windsor and returned home with a loss.

South Windsor had a record of 9-2-1, with one loss coming in overtime, prior to Monday’s games. Lindsay Osit and Lindsay Tortola each scored a goal for the Bobcats against the Lady Knights. Sarah Gallagher made four saves in the shutout.

Pryzbyliski recorded six saves for Southington. The Lady Knights had six penalty corners to 14 for the Bobcats.

Up next: Southington played at Hall on Monday. The Lady Knights hosted E.O. Smith on Tuesday afternoon. Southington hosts Newington on Friday at 6 p.m.

To comment on this story or to contact staff writer Kevin Roberts, email him at KRoberts@SouthingtonObserver.com