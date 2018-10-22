Obituary: Karen M. Martin, 58

Karen M. Martin, 58, of Plainville, passed away on Friday, October 19th at John Dempsey Hospital in Farmington after a long illness. She was a fighter and remained optimistic through her final day.

Karen was born April 9, 1960 in Albany, NY the daughter of Joan (Shaughnessy) Martin and the late Paul J. Martin and grew up in Pittsfield, MA. She attended St. Joseph University where she received a BSN degree and years later she earned a MS degree from UCONN. Her credentials included R.N., MS and CNRN (Certified Neuroscience Nurse). She worked as a staff nurse in the Neuro trauma ICU at Hartford Hospital and was passionate about her role as a neuro trauma clinical nurse specialist. She then continued on to manager and director rolls at Hartford Hospital and The Hospital of Central Connecticut. She wrote many articles for the journal of neuroscience nursing as well as AACN clinical issues, In recent years Karen found a love for painting which brought her great relaxation, and in addition she worked on other various crafts which she enjoyed sharing with others. Most of all she enjoyed the time that she shared with her countless friends.

In addition to her mother Karen is survived by her brother Kevin J. Martin and his longtime companion Tina Masse Staples of Bristol and a sister Elaine Martin.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday October 25th at 9:15am from the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 Main St. Southington to St. Thomas Church at 10 am for a Mass. Burial will be at St. Thomas Cemetary. Calling hours will be on Wednesday from 5-8 pm.

Karen’s family would like to acknowledge the staffs of Village Green in Bristol and Uconn Health Center for the professional and compassionate care that they provided Karen the past few years.

Donations may be made in her memory to the American Lung Association, 45 Ash St. East Hartford CT 06108-3272.

