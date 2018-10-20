Leaf pick-up to start on Oct. 29

The Town of Southington announced the schedule for leaf pick-up beginning at the end of the month. Town crews will do spot-collections in heavy sections throughout town beginning Monday, Oct. 29.

Regular service will begin the following week.

Officials stated only piles of leaves will be picked up. Do not include grass clippings, ornamental grass, dead flowers, plants, shrubs, sticks, brush or rocks in piles. Such items can damage the leaf collection equipment, and anything other than leaves will result in piles not being picked up.

Zone one includes south of West Center St. and west of route 10. Leaves must be out no later than 7 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 5.

Zone two includes south of Berlin St. and east of route 10. Leaves must be out no later than 7 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 12.

Zone three includes north of Berlin St. and east of route 10. Leaves must be out no later than 7 a.m. on Monday. Nov. 19.

Zone four includes north of West Center St. and west of route 10. Leaves must be out no later than 7 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 26.

Only zone one will receive an additional pick up after all four zones have been completed. Leaves must be curbside no later than 7 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 3. This is subject to weather.

The 2018 leaf and brush drop-off schedule at the bulky waste transfer station has been posted as well.

The station is open for brush and leaves only on the following dates: Nov. 2, 9, 10, 16, 30, Dec. 7, and 8. It is open for regular services on Nov. 3, 17, and Dec. 1. It is closed on Nov. 23 and 24.

The station is open from noon to 4 p.m. on Fridays and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays.

For more information, visit www.southington.org/qcontent/NewsFeed.aspx?FeedID=4584