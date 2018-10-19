Obituary: Joseph J. Domalewski, 96

Joseph J. Domalewski, 96, of Southington, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 17th at home surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of the late Dorothy (Haburay) Domalewski.

He was born on Dec. 4, 1921in Southington, the son of the late Joseph and Frances (Kozak) Domaleski.

Joe was a US Army Veteran of WWII. He was a member and founder of St. Aloysius Church. He retired from White Oak Construction in Plainville, CT. He was an avid fly fisherman and could often be found casting his line on the Farmington River.

He is survived by a daughter Darleen Foley of Southington and a son Dean Domalewski of Las Vegas NV a granddaughter Katherine Foley, brother and sister-in-law Michael and Mary Haburay as well as dear friends Ed and Sheila Tycz and many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by 3 brothers John DeMell, Kasmier and Edward Domaleski , 5 sisters Agnes Hample, Veronica Lorenzo, Victoria Poluco Cardell, Helen Wojick, and Bertha Bradley Sziter.

The family would like to thank Dr. Andrew Guest, The Franciscan Hospice and Home Care for the wonderful compassionate care and support shown to Joe and his family.

Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 23rd at 11 am at St. Aloysius Church, 254 Burritt St. Calling hours will be Tuesday morning from 9:30-10:30 am at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home; 211 N. Main St. Burial will be with military honors at Immaculate Conception Cemetery.

Donations may be made in his memory to Southington Community Services, 91 Norton St. Plantsville, CT 06479

