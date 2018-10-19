CyberKnights to hold STEM event at Southington Drive-In

The Southington High School FIRST robotics team 195 CyberKnights invite the community to a “STEM for All” event at the Southington Drive In on Oct. 20 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Several booths containing interactive STEM (science, technology, education and math) activities and robot demonstrations will be featured at the family-friendly, free educational event. Miss Connecticut, Bridget Oei, will be stopping by to speak about the importance of providing STEM opportunities to everyone, especially girls, who are often underrepresented in STEM fields.

“The goal of this event is to raise awareness of what STEM is and how it applies to everyday life, and how it can be fun,” said Kristen Gorham, chair lead for the SHS robotics team. “Technology surrounds us, and we rely on it for daily life. Plus, the answers to some of the biggest problems the world faces can be solved with science and technology. So, it is important to educate young people to be science and technology leaders.”

The event will include activity stations including: build your own robot, a demonstration on liquid nitrogen, a “tower power” physics challenge, a take-apart station and a robot demonstration.

“Even if students don’t ultimately pursue a STEM-based career, the experience and foundation they receive is a great foundation for any field,” said Gorham. “We do this by engaging them in exciting programs that build science, engineering and technology skills that inspire innovation and that foster well-rounded life capabilities including self-confidence, communication and leadership.”

Team 195 is SHS’s robotics team which is part of the FIRST (for inspiration and recognition of science and technology) Robotics program.

The program was founded by inventor Dean Karmen, and it pairs high school and grade school students with corporate engineering sponsors to build a robot which will compete in a sports-like event.

To learn more about the SHS CyberKnights, visit www.team195.com.