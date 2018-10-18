Obituary: Mary (Scalzi) Connaughton, 96

Mary (Scalzi) Connaughton, 96, of Southington passed away on Sunday, October 14, 2018 at the HCC at Bradley Memorial. She was the wife of the late Edward Connaughton. Born March 20, 1922 in Meriden, she was the daughter of the late Andrew and Fannie (Tomassetti) Scalzi.

Mary resided in Meriden most of her life and was employed by the Meriden Board of Education where she was the assistant to the Superintendent of schools until her retirement.

Mary is survived by her daughter Sarah (Connaughton) Otis and husband Jeffrey of Southington; a brother, F. Paul Scalzi and wife Joan of Berlin; four grandchildren, Katharine Otis of Southington, Brian Otis of Tolland, Scott Otis of Southington and Douglas Otis of Wethersfield; four great-grandchildren, Colin, Kiley, Jack and Allison Otis. She was predeceased by a brother Andrew Scalzi.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Oct. 20, 11 a.m. at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Southington. There are no calling hours and burial will be at a later date.

For online condolences and directions pleased visit, www.dellavecchiafh.com