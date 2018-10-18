Obituary: Carmela ‘Connie’ (Velodota) Palmisano, 97

Carmela “Connie” (Velodota) Palmisano, 97, of Southington, passed away on Oct. 14, 2018 at Southington Care. She was the beloved wife of the late Anthony Palmisano.

She was born in Southington on March 3, 1921, the daughter of the late Danato and Antoinette (Piteo) Velodota. Prior to her retirement Carmela worked at Marlin Rockwell of Plainville for 30 years. She was a member of the Southington Women’s Elks. Connie enjoyed cooking and spending holidays wither family.

Connie was the loving mother of Claudia Riccio and grandmother to Melissa Riccio Santos and husband Carlos, Jason Riccio and wife Katie, and great grandmother to Travis James Riccio and Sasha Santos. She had many nieces and nephews including James Vardilos. She was predeceased by two sisters Ann Vardilos and Ceil Fiondella, brothers Anthony and John Velodota and Joseph Ferrucci.

The family would like to extend special thanks to Dr. Craig Bogdanski and the caring staff at Southington Care.

Family and friends are asked to go directly to St. Thomas Church, 99 Bristol St. for a Mass on Thursday, Oct. 18th at 10 am. Burial will be at St. Thomas Cemetery. Calling hours will be on Wednesday from 5-7 pm at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. Southington.

Donations may be made in her memory to Bread for Life, P.O. Box 925, Southington CT 06489

For online condolences and directions please visit www.dellavecchiafh.com