Southington Recreation Department listings for the Oct. 19 edition

Registration for the following classes and programs, unless otherwise noted, can be made at the Southington Recreation Department at (860) 276-6219. Checks should be payable to Town of Southington. Pre-registration and payment is required. For more information, registration forms, or an activity schedule visit southington.org/recreation.

JUNIOR ENGINEERING PROGRAM. Wednesdays, Oct. 24 to Nov. 28, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. in the Southington Police Department’s education room, 69 Lazy Ln. Open to kids aged 5-9. Students will design, create, problem-solve and build with straws and recycled materials. Cost is $80 ($90 for non-residents) and includes all class materials. Info and registration at www.southington.org/JrEngineer.

SOUTHINGTON YOUTH BASKETBALL REGISTRATION. Now through Oct. 31 on a first-come, first-served basis. Open to Southington boys in grades 1-2 and girls in grades 1-9. More info and registration at www.sybahoops.org.

DOG OBEDIENCE CLASSES. Tuesdays, Oct. 23 to Dec. 4 (intermediate level), 6:30 to 7:30 pm., or Wednesdays, Oct. 24 to Dec. 12, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. (puppies) or 7:45 to 8:45 p.m. (beginners) level), at Stay N Play Pets, 420 N. Main St. Instructor is Kevin Medeiros. Puppy (10 weeks to 5.5 months) and beginner level participants are asked to attend their first class without their dogs. All dogs must have up-to-date vaccinations. Cost is $135 per dog. Info and registration at www.southington.org/DogObedience.

ARTS & CRAFTS (SPECIAL NEEDS). Thursdays, Nov. 8, and Dec. 13, 6:30 to 8 p.m. in the Derynoski Elementary School cafeteria. Open to individuals with special needs accompanied by an adult. Cost is $15 for each session. Pre-registration and payment required. Info and registration at www.southington.org/crafts.

BUS TRIPS

For additional information and cost, visit southington.org/BusTrips. Payment is due at registration. All trips are non-smoking and non-alcoholic. Insurance is available. Trips depart from the commuter lot in Cheshire on Route 10, close to the I-691. Checks should be made payable to Town of Southington. Contact the Recreation Dept at (860) 276-6219.

November

Nov. 10, Kittery, Maine Shopping and Lobster Bake, $86-$124.

Nov. 10, Broadway Your Way with matinee of your choice, $149-$219.

December