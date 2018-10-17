Knights place second in Trumbull

The Blue Knight marching band finished second again in a head-to-head battle against Trumbull last Saturday.

Southington scored 84.7 to finish as runners up to the host teams.

Next up, the Knights will turn their attention to their fans with the annual Music of the Knights event at Southington High School this weekend.

The event will run on Saturday, Oct. 20, beginning at 3:45 p.m. on the high school turf field. The Kennedy Middle School band will team up with the DePaolo Middle School band to kick off the event with the National Anthem.

Officials expect 15 bands at the competition, with special appearances by the Central Connecticut State University marching band and the University of Connecticut marching band. The two college bans will perform in an exhibition.

The event will feature food, merchandise and entertainment all night long. Tickets are $12 ($7 for students and seniors).

Follow the Knights at www.southingtonbkmb.com or at www.facebook.com/southingtonbkmb.