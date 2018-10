Fire report for the Oct. 19 edition

The Southington Fire Department announced the following 67 incidents from Monday, Oct. 1 to Sunday, Oct. 7:

Monday, Oct. 1

3:43 a.m., I-84 Westbound Exit, Vehicle accident

7 a.m., 2060 West St., Hidden Valley, Vehicle accident

9:30 a.m., 310 N. Main St., SFD Co. 1, Public service

10:30 a.m., 310 N. Main St., SFD Co. 1, Public service

12:38 p.m., 198 Stuart Dr., Smoke detector activation

3:02 p.m., 1071 S. Main St., Kennedy, Oil or other combustible liquid

5:44 p.m., 45 Meriden Ave., Alarm activation, no fire

6:29 p.m., 139 Deer Run, CO detector activation

7:02 p.m., 255 Berlin Ave., Colonial, Electrical wiring, equipment

7:21 p.m., 10 Main St., Apple Harvest Festival, Public service

Tuesday, Oct. 2

9:30 a.m., 820 Marion Ave., Strong school, Public service

10:49 a.m., 135 Saddlebrook Path, Medical assist (EMS)

11:31 a.m., 233 Dunham St., Vehicle accident

11:44 a.m., I-84 Eastbound Exit, Assist police or other government entity

12:18 p.m., I-691 Eastbound, Vehicle accident

1 p.m., 820 Marion Ave., Strong school, Public service

7:02 p.m., I-84 Westbound, Vehicle accident

7:27 p.m., 12 Hickory Hill, Medical assist (EMS)

8 p.m., 10 Main St., Apple Harvest Festival, Public service

Wednesday, Oct. 3

8:14 a.m., I-84 EB /I-84 EB Exit 3 324 Vehicle accident

8:48 a.m., 6 Kane St., CO detector activation

10 a.m., 21 Cummings St., Giggles, Public service

1:40 p.m., Queen St. and Laning St., Vehicle accident

3:39 p.m., Meriden Waterbury Tpk. and I-84, Passenger vehicle fire

3:55 p.m., 27 W. Pines Dr., Public service

8:33 p.m., 10 Main St., Apple Harvest Festival, Public service

8:46 p.m., 22 Whitney Ave., Medical assist (EMS)

Thursday, Oct. 4

7:49 a.m., I-84 Eastbound, No Incident found on arrival

9 a.m., 133 Bristol St., Southington Catholic, Public service

9:16 a.m., 1226 Marion Ave., CO detector activation

10:11 a.m., I-84 Eastbound Exit, Vehicle accident

10:51 a.m., 210 Belleview Ave., Smoke detector activation

2:07 p.m., 500 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Mobile property (vehicle) fire

3:07 p.m., 35 Nicolo Way, Smoke detector activation, no fire

10:02 p.m., 10 Main St., Apple Harvest Festival, Public service

Friday, Oct. 5

1:15 a.m., 817 Queen St., Outback, Alarm activation, no fire

3:22 a.m., 50 Sunnybrook Hill Rd., Medical assist (EMS)

8:56 a.m., 70 Church St., Plantsville school, Public service

11:28 a.m., 175 Berlin Ave., Lock-out Building

2:35 p.m., I-84 Eastbound, Vehicle accident

2:44 p.m., I-84 Eastbound, Assist police or other government entity

3:23 p.m., I-84 Westbound, No Incident found on arrival

4 p.m., 10 Main St., Apple Harvest Festival, Public service

4:02 p.m., 806 S. Main St., Volpe, Vehicle accident

4:07 p.m., 505 N. Main St., Vehicle-pedestrian accident

5:05 p.m., I-84 Westbound Exit, Vehicle accident

6:56 p.m., 146 Moore Hill Dr., Water evacuation

7:24 p.m., 2176 West St., Smoke detector activation

7:30 p.m., 996 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Smoke scare, odor of smoke

9:46 p.m., 10 Main St., Apple Harvest Festival, Public service

Saturday, Oct. 6

1:06 a.m., 262 Berlin Ave., Vehicle accident

1:40 a.m., 113 Hart Acre Rd., Animal rescue

7:32 a.m., 500 Pleasant St., Elderly, Lock-in

9 a.m., 1816 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Public service

9 a.m., 89 Interstate Park Dr., Public service

9:03 a.m., 183 Steeple Chase Dr., Smoke detector activation

9:41 a.m., 355 Atwater St., Rex Forge, Smoke scare, odor of smoke

11 a.m., 10 Center St., Public service

3:18 p.m., 43 Academy St., Lincoln Lewis, Lock-in

4:15 p.m., 394 Buckland St., Smoke detector activation

9:31 p.m., 10 Main St., Apple Harvest Festival, Public service

Sunday, Oct. 7